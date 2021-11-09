  • Facebook
    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: FSL report confirms bullets were fired from Ashish Mishra's gun

    All the firearms were sent for forensic testing on October 15, the report of which came in on Tuesday.

    Team Newsable
    Lakhimpur, First Published Nov 9, 2021, 1:31 PM IST
    Trouble has mounted for Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son, Ashish Mishra as Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report has confirmed that shots were fired from the licensed guns of accused Ankit Das and Ashish Mishra during the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3.

    The Lakhimpur police had seized weapons – rifle, revolver, repeater gun and pistol licensed to Ashish Mishra and Ankit Das. All the firearms were sent for forensic testing on October 15, the report of which came in on Tuesday. The two are currently lodged in the Lakhimpur Kheri District Jail. The Union minister's son Ashish Mishra, the prime suspect in the case has been arrested along with 12 others.

    Ashish Mishra was named in an FIR following allegations that he was in one of the vehicles that mowed down four farmers protesting over UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit. Farmers had alleged that Ashish and Ankit had fired several rounds during the violence. However, the two accused had denied this.

    On October 3, the lives of 8 people were claimed, four of them being farmers protesters who were allegedly mowed down by the vehicles in the convoy of Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister and BJP MP Ajay Kumar Mishra. The farmers have claimed that Ashish was driving the SUV that allegedly crushed the four farmers. They also alleged that Ashish and Ankit had fired several shots during the violence.

    The Supreme Court on Monday expressed unhappiness over the pace of probe by the Uttar Pradesh police in the Lakhimpur Kheri case. The top court bench headed by CJI NV Ramana recommended a returned HC Judge to monitor the probe and filing of separate chargesheets in mowing down of protesting farmers by a vehicle and the lynching of the accused cases. 

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2021, 2:15 PM IST
