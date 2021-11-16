  • Facebook
    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Ashish Mishra, 2 others denied bail after witnesses’ statements report

    Ashish Mishra has been lodged in jail since his arrest on October 9. He was arrested in connection with the October 3 violence near Tikunia village in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lakhimpur, First Published Nov 16, 2021, 12:41 PM IST
    A district and sessions court on Monday rejected the bail application of Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, the prime accused along with two other accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in which eight people were killed on October 3, including four farmers and a journalist. The four farmers were killed after being allegedly mowed down by the BJP minister’s son. In retaliatory action, farmers had allegedly lynched three BJP workers.

    Earlier, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Lakhimpur Kheri, Chinta Ram had denied the three accused including Mishra's bail. Sessions Judge Mukesh Mishra turned down their bail pleas after the prosecution presented the case diary, 60 eyewitnesses' statements, and ballistic reports of 4 firearms to establish their involvement in the crime, LiveLaw reported.

    Appearing for MoS Ajay Mishra son Ashish Mishra, defence counsel Salil Srivastava, Chandra Mohan and Awadhesh Dubey maintained that he was not present at the site of the violence on October 3. The chief judicial magistrate's court had rejected Ashish Mishra's bail application on October 13.

    Also read: Kerala Floods: 15 flaws that CAG found in state's preparedness

    Ashish Mishra has been lodged in jail since his arrest on October 9. He was arrested in connection with the October 3 violence near Tikunia village in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district.

    On October 3, the lives of 8 people were claimed, four of them being farmers protesters who were allegedly mowed down by the vehicles in the convoy of Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister and BJP MP Ajay Kumar Mishra. The Union minister's son Ashish Mishra, the prime suspect in the case has been arrested along with 12 others.

    The Supreme Court had earlier rapped the Uttar Pradesh government over the delay in filing its status report related to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. The court had said that the state government appeared to be dragging its feet over the case. The apex court had also rejected a request for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident, saying that the probe agency was not the solution to everything.

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2021, 12:41 PM IST
