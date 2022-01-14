Kerala nun rape case verdict: Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquitted; a brief timeline of events

While the trial began in November 2019, it got delayed and was finally completed on Monday, January 10, 2022. Here’s a timeline of the case over the last 3.5 years.

More than three-and-half years after Kuravilangadu police registered a case against former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal on a rape complaint filed by a nun, the additional district and sessions court I in Kottayam acquitted the priest on Friday.

Franco Mulakkal, who was the then Bishop of Jalandhar, was accused of raping a nun from the Missionaries of Jesus convent in Kuravilangad. The survivor alleged that Franco raped her 13 times during his visits to the convent between 2014 and 2016.

Mulakkal denied the rape charges saying he was framed after he took action against her for financial irregularities in the convent. The church has also reportedly supported the accused and allegedly tried to isolate the nuns despite widespread criticism.

June 28, 2018 - The Kerala nun accused Mulakkal of rape and a complaint was filed with the Kerala police under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The nun alleged that she was raped by Mulakkal 13 times between 2014 and 2016 during his visits to the nun's convent in Kerala's Kottayam district. Five other nuns also accused Mulakkal of sexual misconduct against them.

July 1, 2018 - John Jacob, convenor of the Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency (AMT), the fraternity of devotees in the Ernakulam archdiocese, filed a complaint against Cardinal Mar George Alanchery. He accused the cardinal of failing to inform the police about the nun's rape charge.

July 5, 2018 - In-camera statement of the nun recorded in the case.

July 7, 2018 - National Women’s Commission (NCW) demands an expedition of the probe.

July 25, 2018 - A relative of the nun comes forward alleging that they have received a huge offer to have the case withdrawn through a friend. After a few days, a priest calls a nun who stood with the survivor nun to advise her to withdraw the complaint. The call is exposed in the media. Police recorded the statement of the nun who received it at the convent at Nadukunnu, Kuravilangad.

July 30, 2018 - Kuravilangad police register a case against the priest, Father James Erthayil who made the call. The investigation team reaches Delhi to collect evidence. They record the statement of Ujjain Bishop Mar Sebastian Vadakkel as the nun said he knew about the rape.

August 7, 2018 - Kerala High Court seeks the government’s response to the plea that sought the arrest of Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

August 8, 2018 - SIT reaches Jalandhar to interrogate Bishop Franco. Statements of nuns working at the mission’s office were recorded.

September 11, 2018 - Survivor writes to Vatican ambassador to India seeking intervention to ensure justice. On the same day, Bishop Franco lashes out at the survivor alleging anti-church people have sponsored her. Promises full cooperation with the police investigation.

September 12, 2018 - Missionaries of Jesus announces a probe against agitating nuns pressing for the arrest of Bishop Franco. Six nuns are to be covered in the inquiry including the rape survivor.

September 20, 2018 - Pope Francis relieves Franco Mulakkal of his pastoral duties

September 21, 2018 - Franco is arrested from the Tripunithura Crime Branch Police Station, Kerala after a three-day interrogation.

September 24, 2018 - Franco files bail application. But it’s later rejected.

October 15, 2018 - Franco was granted bail by Kerala High Court. Court directs Bishop to be present before the investigating officer once in two weeks. He was also directed not to leave the country and was forbidden from entering Kerala.

April 9, 2019 - Chargesheet running into 2000 pages submitted by investigating officer before a magistrate court in Pala.

January 20, 2020 - Franco files a plea for discharge in the case without a trial, claiming that he has been ‘falsely implicated' by the nun for having initiated action against her on allegations by her cousin sister. The plea also mentioned that there was not sufficient ground to proceed with the case.

March 16, 2020 - Franco’s discharge petition was dismissed by Additional Sessions Judge-1 after the matter was heard elaborately.

July 7, 2020 - Kerala High Court rejects appeal by Franco challenging lower court’s order dismissing discharge plea.

July 13, 2020 - Additional District and Sessions Court cancels Franco’s bail and issues arrest warrant as the former Bishop failed to appear before the court.

July 25, 2020 - Franco moves Supreme Court seeking discharge.

August 25, 2020 - Supreme Court dismisses Franco’s discharge plea.

August 7, 2020 - Franco Mulakkal was granted bail for the second time by the Kottayam Additional District and Sessions Court.

September 16, 2020 - Trial begins in Additional District and Sessions Court in Kottayam.

November 6, 2020 - Supreme Court dismisses Franco’s plea seeking review of its earlier order rejecting his discharge petition.

January 10, 2022 - Trial concludes.

January 14, 2022 – The court acquits Bishop Franco Mulakkal in the rape case filed by a nun. The priest hugs his lawyers and says, ‘Praise the Lord’.