    Kerala CM issues fresh guidelines as state reports first Omicron case

    Kerala which is already battling Covid cases is now struck by Omicron variant after one case was detected from Ernakulam. 36 members who had come in contact with the infected patient have been tracked and isolated. Following the confirmation of the Omicron case, CM Pinarayi Vijayan has issued new guidelines.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Thiruvananthapuram, First Published Dec 14, 2021, 4:10 PM IST
    Kerala state that reported over 2,400 Covid cases on Monday is now under new variant Omicron scare as one case has been confirmed thus marking Omicron's entry into God's own country. Following the confirmation, CM Pinarayi has issued guidelines to contain the spread of new variant.

    Pinarayi Vijayan also confirmed that all the 36 people who had come in contact with the infected patient have been tracked and isolated. The swab samples of the patients have been sent for genome sequencing and their test results are awaited.

    The patient had recently come from Abu-Dhabi with his family and as per protocol, all international passengers were screened and tested accordingly. After the results came positive for Omicron, the CM directed District Collectors and the Health officials to take preventive measures and also increase vaccination. The CM also has instructed officials to focus more in districts like Palakkad, Kozhikode and Malappuram with regard to preventive measures.

    For festival events in open places a maximum of only 300 people are allowed to gather and in the closed area only 150 people are allowed to gather and all must wear a face mask. Similarly, for marriage and funeral, a maximum of 200 and a minimum of 100 are allowed to gather respectively.

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2021, 4:10 PM IST
