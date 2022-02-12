Karnataka hijab row: Classes suspended for pre-university students till February 15

On Friday, the government announced holiday to universities belonging to the department of Higher Education and colleges under the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education, in the wake of the hijab row, has been extended till February 16.

The Karnataka government on Saturday suspended classes for pre-university students in the state till February 15, 2022 in the wake of the hijab row. Primary and secondary education department announced, “Classes suspended for pre-university students in the state from 12th to 15th February 2022.”

On Friday, the government announced holiday to universities belonging to the department of Higher Education and colleges under the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education, in the wake of the hijab row, has been extended till February 16.

On Friday, the Karnataka High Court released an interim order for colleges to reopen and for students to refrain from wearing clothes that are not prescribed under colleges’ uniform norms. Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court declined to give urgent listing for hearing a Special Leave Petition against Karnataka High Court’s direction regarding the hijab petitions.

More details to follow.