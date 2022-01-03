  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka’s active cases breach 10,000-mark again since October 2021, Bengaluru alone accounts for 84%

    Karnataka has reported 10 new cases of Omicron, taking the tally to 76, said Health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday.
     

    Karnataka active cases breach 10,000-mark again since October 2021, Bengaluru alone accounts for 84%-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Jan 3, 2022, 4:01 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Karnataka, in constant decline since September 2021, has breached the 10,000-mark again, for the first time since October 10.

    The number of patients on treatment had continued to decline from September 2021, reaching 8,644 as of October 31 and 6,574 as of December 1, 2021. As of January 1, 2022, however, these cases stood at 9,386, crossing the threshold, 9,000 for the first time since mid-October 2021 before reaching 10,292 on Sunday.

    Karnataka has reported 10 new cases of Omicron, taking the tally to 76, said Health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday. Out of these 10 new cases, eight are from Bengaluru and two from Dharwad. Five have international travel history to the United States, Belgium and Dubai. All are asymptomatic and have been isolated.

    While eight patients were fully vaccinated against Covid-19, two patients aged, 13 and 14, were not eligible for vaccination. The 13-year-old is a primary contact of a 19-year-old man who travelled from the US to Bengaluru on December 14 with a negative RT-PCR report and developed mild symptoms 11 days later.

    Meanwhile, Covid-19 vaccination for children aged 15-18 has begun today in the state.

    As per a Times of India report, health department officials reiterated that the number of people needing hospitalisation is still very low both in Bengaluru and across the state when compared to the first and second waves. On preparations to tackle the increasing number of cases, Anil Kumar TK, principal secretary, health and family welfare was quoted saying that the government has ramped up the number of ICU beds, oxygen cylinders and essential drugs to prepare in case of a third wave but did not give specific numbers.

    “...These facilities have been placed on stand-by and will be made operational within a week should the situation go awry. However, I do not want to speculate on the possibility of a third wave,” he said when asked if the government foresees another Covid-19 mass outbreak happening.

    Bengaluru on Sunday reported 84% of Karnataka’s fresh Covid-19 cases at 923. The city alone was dealing with 8,671 active cases as of Sunday, which is 84% of the overall active cases in the state.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2022, 4:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    US allies to respond decisively if Russia invades Joe Biden assures Ukrainian prez - ADT

    US, allies to 'respond decisively' if Russia invades: Joe Biden assures Ukrainian prez

    Karnataka govt move to free temples regressive: LoP Siddaramaiah slams BJP of eyeing temples wealth-dnm

    Religious mafia operating in the name of God in Karnataka: Congress

    EC urges chief secretaries of 5 poll-bound states to accelerate vaccination drive for all eligible citizens-dnm

    EC urges chief secretaries of 5 poll-bound states to ‘accelerate’ vaccination drive for all eligible citizens

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: UP Police files 5000-page chargesheet; Ashish Mishra named prime accused-dnm

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: UP Police files 5000-page chargesheet; Ashish Mishra named prime accused

    Video of Chinese flag-hoisting in Galwan Valley triggers storm in New Delhi

    Video of Chinese flag-hoisting in Galwan Valley triggers storm in New Delhi

    Recent Stories

    Gmail hack Heres how you can delete all your unwanted emails gcw

    Gmail hack: Here's how you can delete all your unwanted emails

    NEET PG admissions Centre seeks urgent hearing in Supreme Court of EWS quota case gcw

    NEET-PG admissions: Centre seeks urgent hearing in Supreme Court of EWS quota case

    US allies to respond decisively if Russia invades Joe Biden assures Ukrainian prez - ADT

    US, allies to 'respond decisively' if Russia invades: Joe Biden assures Ukrainian prez

    Apple sheds light on AirPods 3 design features bluetooth limitations Details inside gcw

    Apple sheds light on AirPods 3 design, features, bluetooth limitations; Details inside

    Mouni Roy enters 2022 in an animal print bikini, check out her pictures here SCJ

    Mouni Roy enters 2022 in an animal print bikini, check out her pictures here

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 46): Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 46): Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to be humble, continue working its way because it's still a long way - Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to be humble, continue working its way because it's still a long way - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    India sends 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

    India sends 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

    Video Icon