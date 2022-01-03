Karnataka’s active cases breach 10,000-mark again since October 2021, Bengaluru alone accounts for 84%

Karnataka has reported 10 new cases of Omicron, taking the tally to 76, said Health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Karnataka, in constant decline since September 2021, has breached the 10,000-mark again, for the first time since October 10.

The number of patients on treatment had continued to decline from September 2021, reaching 8,644 as of October 31 and 6,574 as of December 1, 2021. As of January 1, 2022, however, these cases stood at 9,386, crossing the threshold, 9,000 for the first time since mid-October 2021 before reaching 10,292 on Sunday.

Karnataka has reported 10 new cases of Omicron, taking the tally to 76, said Health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday. Out of these 10 new cases, eight are from Bengaluru and two from Dharwad. Five have international travel history to the United States, Belgium and Dubai. All are asymptomatic and have been isolated.

While eight patients were fully vaccinated against Covid-19, two patients aged, 13 and 14, were not eligible for vaccination. The 13-year-old is a primary contact of a 19-year-old man who travelled from the US to Bengaluru on December 14 with a negative RT-PCR report and developed mild symptoms 11 days later.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 vaccination for children aged 15-18 has begun today in the state.

As per a Times of India report, health department officials reiterated that the number of people needing hospitalisation is still very low both in Bengaluru and across the state when compared to the first and second waves. On preparations to tackle the increasing number of cases, Anil Kumar TK, principal secretary, health and family welfare was quoted saying that the government has ramped up the number of ICU beds, oxygen cylinders and essential drugs to prepare in case of a third wave but did not give specific numbers.

“...These facilities have been placed on stand-by and will be made operational within a week should the situation go awry. However, I do not want to speculate on the possibility of a third wave,” he said when asked if the government foresees another Covid-19 mass outbreak happening.

Bengaluru on Sunday reported 84% of Karnataka’s fresh Covid-19 cases at 923. The city alone was dealing with 8,671 active cases as of Sunday, which is 84% of the overall active cases in the state.