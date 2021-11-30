JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda approaches PM Modi for alliance in council polls

In a new development in Karnataka politics, JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an alliance in the upcoming Karnataka council polls. JDS will be contesting in 5 places only and in return will offer support to BJP in 15 other places. PM Modi told Gowda that he will relay BJP's stand through central minister Prahalad Joshi.

As the date for the Karnataka council polls nears, regional party Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) has reached out to BJP to forge an alliance. As evident, party supremo HD Deve Gowda met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held a discussion on the same today and the photo of the two leaders is now going viral on social media.

It is said that after a discussion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Deve Gowda that the BJP's stand to offer support will be discussed and will be communicated through Karnataka-based central minister Prahalad Joshi at the earliest. It is said that JDS has fielded only 5 candidates for 20 seats for biennial elections and will extend support to BJP in 15 odd places in exchange of favours from BJP in the places where JDS has fielded candidates.

Few days ago former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa openly sought support from the JDS party and appealed to the regional party to offer support to BJP wherever it is not fielding candidates. Kumaraswamy had praised Yediyurappa calling him a good man.

Congress hints at JDS-BJP understanding earlier:

Congress leaders including Siddaramaiah, Dr G Parameshwara, and others had predicted this deal and said that to defeat these two parties they will come together. Meanwhile BS Yediyurappa who is on state tour is confident of winning the majority of seats.

The election to 20 seats is on December 10 and the leaders across party lines are meeting religious mutt seers for their blessing and are also reaching out to disgruntled and rebel leaders to offer support to them. One such instance is of Chamarajanagar MLC candidate from Congress reaching out to JDS MLA GT Deve Gowda for his support.

Similarly, BJP candidate R Raghu has approached MLC Sandesh Nagaraj of JDS to offer support to BJP. Nagaraj is likely to join BJP in the coming days.

There are 91 candidates in the fray for 20 seats and many of the candidates are crorepatis. Two of the leading crorepatis are from Congress. KGF Babu with assets worth Rs 1,700 crores plus will be contesting from Bengaluru Urban and Chitradurga B Somashekhar is second in the list with Rs 116 Cr assets in the fray.