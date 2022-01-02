Is Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar richer than him? Details inside

Nitish Kumar holds portable and immovable assets worth Rs 75.36 lakh. Is his son Nishant almost five times richer than him? Read ahead.

According to the information released on the government website, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has portable and immovable assets of Rs 75.36 lakh, but his son Nishant Kumar is five times richer than him.

At the end of the calendar year, details of assets were released on the Bihar government website. The facts show CM Nitish Kumar has Rs 29,385 in cash and nearly Rs 42,763 deposited in the bank. In contrast, his son Nishant Kumar has Rs 16,549 in cash and Rs 1.28 crore in fixed deposits or other deposits in various banks.

The report shows, Kumar holds portable assets worth Rs 16.52 lakh, whereas the total value of his irremovable assets is around Rs 58.85 lakh. His son, Nishant Kumar, possesses moveable assets around Rs 1.63 crore and irremovable assets at about Rs 1.98 crore.

The report additionally states that Kumar has one domestic flat in a cooperative housing society at Dwarka in New Delhi, while his son owns farming land and domestic houses at Kalyan Bigha and Hakikatpur (Nalanda region) and Kankarbagh in Patna.

As per the statement, Nishant owns farming and non-agriculture land at their ancestral townlet Kalyan Bigha. The chief minister has also stated that he owns 13 cows and nine calves valued at Rs 1.45 lakh.

Previously, the chief minister mandated that all cabinet ministers report their assets and liabilities on the final day of each calendar year.

The details further state that Kumar's press ministers are also richer than him, along with his son. Mukesh Sahani, the state minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, has Rs 23 lakh in bank accounts. He also owns three parcels in Mumbai worth more than Rs 7 crore. He and his wife also hold a flat each.