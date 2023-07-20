Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Railways now offers meals for as low as Rs 20, water for Rs 3

    Here's some good news for train passengers. Regular train coach passengers will no longer have to bring their own food and water. Indian Railway has announced that low-cost food stalls will be installed on the station platform in front of the general coaches.
     

    Indian Railways now offers meals for as low as Rs 20, water for Rs 3
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jul 20, 2023, 1:31 PM IST

    Indian Railways periodically introduces new services and amenities. The Railways has announced that a stand selling 'Economy Meals' will be located on the station platform, directly across from the general coach. Visitors would be able top get reasonably-priced, high-quality food and beverages here.

    Zonal Railways have been tasked with identifying locations for these outlets.

    What's on the food list, exactly?

    Through extended service counters positioned near the coaches on platforms, passengers will be able to access "economy meals" priced at Rs 20 and "snack meals" at Rs 50. 

    The "economy meal" will include seven 'pooris' with dry 'aaloo' and pickle, while the "snack meal" will comprise a variety of Indian dishes such as rice, rajma, chhole, khichdi kulche, bhature, pao-bhaji, and masala dosa.

    For three rupees, 200 ml water will also be available.

    Where in the system is this service offered?

    The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has devised a plan to install these stalls in front of the general coach on the platform, following the success of pilot projects at other key stations, including Gorakhpur Junction. 

    Currently, these services may be found at the following North Western Railway stops: Phulera, Ajmer, Rewari, Abu Road, Nagaur, Jaipur, Alwar, Udaipur, and Ajmer.

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2023, 1:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Day after Congress MLA says 'she feels unsafe', BJP slams Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt

    After Congress MLA says 'she feels unsafe', BJP slams Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt

    Govt warns Twitter over shocking Manipur video showing two women being paraded naked

    Govt warns Twitter over shocking Manipur video showing two women being paraded naked

    Landslide at Khalapur in Maharashtra's Raigad Rescue operations continue

    Landslide at Khalapur in Maharashtra's Raigad; 4 dead, some people feared trapped

    Mumbai Rain Updates: Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri brace more heavy rain, schools and colleges shut on Thursday July 20

    Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri brace for more heavy rain, schools and colleges shut on Thursday

    Jain monk's murder: Karnataka govt hands over case to CID vkp

    Jain monk's murder: Karnataka govt hands over case to CID

    Recent Stories

    On Naseeruddin Shah's 73rd birthday, here's a look back at his incredible journey with Motley ADC

    On Naseeruddin Shah's 73rd birthday, here's a look back at his incredible journey with Motley

    WATCH Suspected gas explosion rips open road, flips cars in Johannesburg; dramatic videos go viral snt

    WATCH: Suspected gas explosion rips open road, flips cars in Johannesburg; dramatic videos go viral

    Cable chaos no more 7 tips for concealing and clearing wires gcw eai

    Cable chaos no more: 7 tips for concealing and clearing wires

    Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu lose Rs 12 Crore due to her one-year acting break? Here's what we know RBA

    Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu lose Rs 12 Crore due to her one-year acting break? Here's what we know

    Leonardo DiCaprio amazed by rare groundwater fish 'Pathala Eel Loach' captured by Malayali enthusiast ATG

    Leonardo DiCaprio amazed by rare groundwater fish 'Pathala Eel Loach' captured by Malayali enthusiast

    Recent Videos

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon