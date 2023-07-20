Indian Railways now offers meals for as low as Rs 20, water for Rs 3

Here's some good news for train passengers. Regular train coach passengers will no longer have to bring their own food and water. Indian Railway has announced that low-cost food stalls will be installed on the station platform in front of the general coaches.

Indian Railways periodically introduces new services and amenities. The Railways has announced that a stand selling 'Economy Meals' will be located on the station platform, directly across from the general coach. Visitors would be able top get reasonably-priced, high-quality food and beverages here.

Zonal Railways have been tasked with identifying locations for these outlets.

What's on the food list, exactly?

Through extended service counters positioned near the coaches on platforms, passengers will be able to access "economy meals" priced at Rs 20 and "snack meals" at Rs 50.

The "economy meal" will include seven 'pooris' with dry 'aaloo' and pickle, while the "snack meal" will comprise a variety of Indian dishes such as rice, rajma, chhole, khichdi kulche, bhature, pao-bhaji, and masala dosa.

For three rupees, 200 ml water will also be available.

Where in the system is this service offered?

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has devised a plan to install these stalls in front of the general coach on the platform, following the success of pilot projects at other key stations, including Gorakhpur Junction.

Currently, these services may be found at the following North Western Railway stops: Phulera, Ajmer, Rewari, Abu Road, Nagaur, Jaipur, Alwar, Udaipur, and Ajmer.