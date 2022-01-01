  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India, Pakistan start New Year 2022 with exchanging lists of nuclear sites

    Diplomats of the two countries have been sharing the lists for the last 31 years.

    India Pakistan start New Year 2022 with exchanging lists of nuclear sites
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 1, 2022, 1:56 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    India and Pakistan on Saturday exchanged their list of nuclear installations and facilities in their respective capital cities through diplomatic channels. The exchange of a list of nuclear installations and facilities is covered under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack between the two countries. 

    A representative of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad was handed the list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs around 10:30 am on Saturday. Half an hour later, the Ministry of External Affairs handed over its list to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission.

    The bilateral arrangement was signed that the two sides will prohibit themselves from attacking each other's atomic facilities. New Delhi and Islamabad had signed the agreement on December 31, 1988, and entered into force on January 27, 1991, and since then every year on January 1 the two countries inform each other of their nuclear facilities. 

    The diplomats of the two countries have been sharing the lists for the last 31 years. The first exchange took place on January 1, 1992. Despite the tension between the two countries over the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A and airstrikes against the terrorist launchpad in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in 2019, the two sides continued to the information exchange. The airstrike on Balakote was carried out in revenge against the killing of 40 CRPF personnel in Pulwama on February 14, 2019.

    A recent analysis by the United States-based Bulletin of The Atomic Scientists noted how Islamabad has continued to develop its nuclear arsenal with more warheads and delivery systems. The report also pointed out how the country was expanding its fissile material production. According to nuclear weapons watchdog armscontrol, Pakistan has managed to take a slight edge over India with regard to nuclear weapons.

    The two countries also exchanged a list of civilians and fishermen from each other's nations who are languishing in jails. Pakistan claimed that 628 Indian nationals, which includes 51 civilians and 577 fishermen, are currently lodged in the country's prisons. At the same time, India informed Islamabad that 335 Pakistani citizens (282 civilians and 73 fishermen) are in Indian jails.

    Last Updated Jan 1, 2022, 1:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi releases Rs 20900 crore for 10 crore farmer families

    PM Modi releases Rs 20,900 crore for 10 crore farmer families

    Registration for vaccinating 15-18 year-olds underway; India reports 22,775 Covid cases in last 24 hours

    Registration for vaccinating 15-18 year-olds underway; India reports 22,775 Covid cases in last 24 hours

    Stampede at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine death toll, injuries updates

    12 people killed, over 20 injured in stampede at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine

    Union health minister Mandaviya assured NEET counselling to start before Jan 5, Doctors' association confirms - ADT

    Union health minister Mandaviya assured NEET counselling to start before Jan 5, Doctors' association confirms

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi government over COVID-19 vaccination mark - ADT

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi government over COVID-19 vaccination mark

    Recent Stories

    Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts: This is when and where you can watch special anniversary episode in India drb

    Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts: This is when and where you can watch special anniversary episode in India

    PM Modi releases Rs 20900 crore for 10 crore farmer families

    PM Modi releases Rs 20,900 crore for 10 crore farmer families

    Selector Chetan Sharma backs Sourav Ganguly's claim to urge Virat Kohli to continue as Indian skipper-ayh

    Selector Chetan Sharma backs Sourav Ganguly's claim to urge Virat Kohli to continue as Indian skipper

    Betty White death: 6 iconic roles of the actor that made her the television and movie legend drb

    Betty White death: 6 iconic roles of the actor that made her the television and movie legend

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: From KL Rahul to Ravichandran Ashwin - 5 players to watch out during the ODIs-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: From KL Rahul to Ravichandran Ashwin - 5 players to watch out during the ODIs

    Recent Videos

    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    Video Icon
    Colorado wildfires Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread state of emergency declared

    Colorado wildfires: Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread; state of emergency declared

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 45): Bengaluru FC snaps winless run to script 4-2 win over Chennaiyin FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 45): Bengaluru FC snaps winless run to script 4-2 win over Chennaiyin FC

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: BFC needs to find right balance - Marco Pezzaiuoli on CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC needs to find the right balance between clean sheets and scoring goals - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Kannada activists take out rally to siege Raj Bhavan taken into preventive custody

    Bengaluru: Kannada activists take out rally to siege Raj Bhavan, taken into preventive custody

    Video Icon