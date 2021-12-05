  • Facebook
    India's 4th case of Omicron variant in Mumbai unvaccinated patient

    The man tried his best to get a vaccine shot at some port but due to several restrictions and strict measures regarding the administration of jabs, he couldn't succeed, an official said.

    India 4th case of Omicron variant in Mumbai unvaccinated patient-dnm
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 5, 2021, 9:42 AM IST
    India detected its fourth case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Maharashtra, a 33-year-old man who travelled to Mumbai from South Africa via Dubai and Delhi late last month. He is a marine engineer by profession and couldn't get vaccinated due to the odd nature of his job. So far as many as 4 cases of Omicron variant have been detected in India.

    According to an official quoted by news agency PTI, he had not taken any Covid-19 vaccine since he had been at sea for months as a marine engineer. On November 24, the passenger reported a mild fever after landing in Mumbai and is being treated at the Covid Care Centre in Kalyan-Dombivali.

    This is the first confirmed case of Omicron in Maharashtra. - The man tried his best to get a vaccine shot at some port but due to several restrictions and strict measures regarding the administration of jabs, he couldn't succeed, the official said.

    Also read: Omicron enters Maharashtra; man who travelled from South Africa via Dubai and Delhi tests positive

    “He remained on the ship till November-end. As his ship arrived in South Africa, he was allowed to return to the country (India) and his employer arranged a return ticket for him. As he was out on the sea for a long time, he could not get vaccinated. By the time he could get his tickets and the visa to travel back to India, he had been infected by the Omicron variant," the official said.

    Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government also said that the Omicron variant has not been detected in tests conducted on a 60-year-old man who had arrived from Zambia, who has instead been found to be positive for “a sub-lineage of Delta variant”.

    The country has stepped up testing and surveillance of all incoming international passengers, especially from at-risk nations since the Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa.

    The World Health Organisation has said it could take weeks to determine whether Omicron is more transmissible and whether it causes more severe infections - as well as how effective current treatments and vaccines are against it.

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2021, 10:39 AM IST
