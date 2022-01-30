  • Facebook
    Goa Election 2022: TMC releases alliance manifesto, MGP leaders visibly give it a miss

    It has 10 major points in which TMC promises to boost Goa's GDP up to 1.8 lakh crores from the current 0.7 lakh crores with an annual per capita income of more than 11 lakhs.

    Goa Election 2022: TMC releases alliance manifesto, MGP leaders visibly give it a miss
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Panaji, First Published Jan 30, 2022, 10:29 AM IST
    Keeping a hawk’s eye in forming the next state government in Goa along with their alliance Maharashtra Gomantak Party (MGP), the Trinamool Congress on Saturday released its manifesto promising to restart mining in the state within 250 days of coming to power, to double the spending on health and education as well as to reserve 33% of all jobs in the government and the private sector for women.

    It has 10 major points in which TMC promises to boost Goa’s GDP up to 1.8 lakh crores from the current 0.7 lakh crores with an annual per capita income of more than 11 lakhs.

    It also promises to generate two lakh new jobs in the state with 80 percent reservation for the Goan people. The employment promise includes 10,000 vacancies in the government sector that are supposed to be filled in the next three years.

    A direct benefit transfer of Rs 5,000 per month to a woman of every household under Griha Laxmi; a collateral-free loan for Goan youth of upto Rs 20 lakhs at a 4% interest rate under Yuva Shakti, and a provision for unemployment insurance for upto 6 months a year for Goan youth.

    33% reservation for Goan women in all jobs including the private sector, 50% reservation for women in all local bodies, two fast-track courts (one in each district) to address crimes against women and children, and an SOS Suraksha mobile app for women’s safety.

    The manifesto further focuses on the land ownership rights of the Goan families residing there since before 1976. It promises 50,000 subsidised homes for the homeless people, and a loan up to Rs 10 lakhs to revamp the Goan homes at subsidised interest rates.

    The party also promised to double the existing fleet of state-run buses and provide 24×7 public transport, uninterrupted electricity supply, pothole-free all-weather roads along with functional drainage systems and piped drinking water to all households as well as state-of-the-art sports infrastructure and training facilities in every Taluka.

    Speaking at the launch TMC leader Faleiro further mentioned that the 10-point Manifesto has been in the works ever since TMC made its entry into the state in the month of October and is a comprehensive outcome of a series of extensive consultations with noteworthy people of Goa in order to bring ‘Goenchi Navi Sakal’ (New Dawn in Goa).

    The manifesto that was released by the TMC’s state leadership led by leaders like Luizinho Faleiro, Churchill Alemao and state party president Kiran Kandolkar alongside Goa state in-charge and Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra, however, saw the main leaders of the alliance partner-- the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party give the manifesto release ceremony a miss.

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2022, 10:29 AM IST
