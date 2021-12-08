  • Facebook
    Farm Unions to continue protests until govt accepts all demands, ‘announce timeline for withdrawal of cases’

    The SKM members will also meet Union ministers Amit Shah and Narendra Singh Tomar separately to discuss their pending issues later today.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 8, 2021, 3:32 PM IST
    In a major development, the farmer leaders on Wednesday decided to continue the farmers’ protest against the three farm laws, which were recently repealed by the Parliament, until all their demands are met.

    “Farmers’ protests will continue until the government accepts all of our demands... It would be problematic for us if we withdraw our protest, but they don't take back the cases. Government should announce a timeline for the withdrawal of cases,” farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni said in Delhi.

    The announcement was made after a five-member committee of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) which met here on Wednesday. The committee said that the farmer unions will continue talks with the Centre on all farmer-related issues, including MSP and withdrawal of police cases.

    The Union has also sought clarifications on several points regarding the Home Ministry’s proposal, which urge protesting the farmers to call off their agitation. The SKM leaders sent back the proposal to the government citing “flaws” and asked for amendments to that.

    The SKM members will also meet Union ministers Amit Shah and Narendra Singh Tomar separately to discuss their pending issues later today.

    The members of the SKM, an umbrella body of 40 farm unions, had called a crucial meeting at the Singhu Border on Wednesday to decide the fate of the agitation.

