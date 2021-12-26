  • Facebook
    Explained: India to vaccinate children from Jan 3; which vaccine, registration, all you need to know

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced vaccination for children, aged between 15 years to 18 years, from January 3, 2022, and precautionary dosage for healthcare and frontline workers from January 10.

    New Delhi, First Published Dec 26, 2021, 5:41 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a vaccine drive for children aged 15 to 18 years from January 3 amid the rising concerns over the new variant of coronavirus, Omicron. Addressing the nation, PM Modi also announced precautionary dosage for healthcare and frontline workers from January 10.

    However, the PM’s announcement has raised many questions in the minds of parents. Which vaccine will the children get? How will the registration happen? If there is a gap of three months between 2doses of the vaccine, how will they appear for exams? We have all these questions answered for you.

    Which vaccines have been approved for children?

    The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved Covaxin vaccine for children aged 12 to 18 years. Earlier, in August, a three-dose Zydus Cadila vaccine was allowed for emergency use in people 12 years and older.

    But the Centre is yet to decide on how many stages and who will be the first to receive the vaccination among the 15- to 18-year-olds.

    How to register children for vaccination?

    At present, according to the available system in the country, registration must be done on the CoWin app. Type in your Aadhar card number and once the slot is available, book your dates. At present, PM Modi just announced vaccination for children from January 3, however, the Centre is yet to issue guidelines.

    Notably, many children do not have their Aadhar card yet. As a result, there is a possibility that a separate center will be opened for children’s registration.

    Many frontline healthcare workers in the country brave tough terrain to reach villages, mohallas and fields to administer vaccines. In such a situation, there is a possibility that the children will be vaccinated at their home or the children who go to schools, maybe vaccinated in the school itself, so that they stay away from the risk of infection.

    If there is a difference of 90 days between 2 doses of vaccine, how will the children give their exams?

    A difference up to 90 days between 2 doses of vaccine was mandatory in the vaccination of people above 18 years, though it differed between Covishield and Covaxin. With vaccinations for children starting from January 3, according to experts, if children give the exam in March-April, then the date of their second dose will coincide with their exams in March-April. However, even if one dose is taken, children can be protected from infection to a great extent.

    What will be the cost of the vaccine for children?

    Presently, vaccination in the country is free of cost at government hospitals and health centers and for a fixed amount at private health centers. In such a situation, there is a possibility that both the arrangements will be there for the children as well.

    What is a booster dose and precaution dose?

    With an intense brainstorming over booster dose amid the Omicron threat, PM Modi used the word ‘precaution dose’ instead of ‘booster dose’. This led to the rise of the question, whether these two are the same or different. After the PM's address, Dr Naresh Trehan said that Modi called the booster dose as a precautionary dose. The main purpose of the dose is to increase immunity.

    What did PM Modi say about the children’s vaccine and elderly’s booster dose?

    PM Modi during his address, said India will vaccinate children, aged between 15 years to 18 years, from January 3, 2022. He also urged the citizens to remain vigilant against the Omicron variant but not to panic and announced precautionary dosage for healthcare and frontline workers from January 10.

    The Prime Minister also said that citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities will also have the option of a precautionary dose of the vaccine from January 10 on the advice of their doctor.

