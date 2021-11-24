Delhi schools, colleges set to reopen for physical classes from November 29: Environment Minister Gopal Rai

In a press conference, the environment minister said that the decision to reopen schools has been taken as the air quality in Delhi has improved.

Amid slight improvement in air quality, schools, colleges and other educational institutes in Delhi are set to reopen from November 29 for resuming physical classes, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said. Considering the poor air quality in Delhi-NCR, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government on November 13 had ordered closure of schools for a week, and later extended it until further notice in the national capital.

In a press conference, the environment minister said that the decision to reopen schools has been taken as the air quality in Delhi has improved. “Schools, colleges, libraries and other educational institutes will reopen on Monday,” the minister said and added that government offices that were operating in work-from-home mode can start working from office. He added that only CNG, electric vehicles will be allowed to enter Delhi from November 27, the rest remain banned till December 3.

On Tuesday, groups of parents had written a letter to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal, asking him to intervene and reopen the schools. The schools in the city had reopened after a long break due to pandemic imposed restrictions. Meanwhile, the CBSE Board Exams 2021 for Term 1 Classes 10 and 12 continue to be conducted in the schools in the city, as per the schedule.

The top court today said the air quality crisis in Delhi calls for a scientific study and suggested a statistical-based model on wind patterns to take advance measures to curb air pollution before the situation deteriorates.

Delhi recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 280 in the 'poor' category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor' category for the tenth consecutive day.