  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi HC grants bail to freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma accused of passing sensitive documents to Chinese

    In July last year, ED filed a case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against him based on Delhi Police FIR.

    Delhi HC grants bail to freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma accused of passing sensitive documents to Chinese-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 7, 2022, 1:07 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Delhi High Court on Friday granted bail to freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma in connection with a money laundering probe linked to alleged leakage and supply of sensitive information to Chinese intelligence officers. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 1, 2020, accused of snooping and anti-national activities.

    Justice Mukta Gupta pronounced the order today after reserving the judgment on December 21, 2021.

    In July last year, ED filed a case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against him based on Delhi Police FIR.

    Sharma’s counsel had earlier submitted that the alleged money laundering case arises out of a police case under the Official Secrets Act (OSA), in which he was released on default bail in 2020.

    Earlier, he was arrested by the Delhi Police special cell on September 14, 2020 and was charged with passing on information about the Indian Army's deployment and the country's border strategy to Chinese intelligence.

    Also read: Marriage without feelings is just a legal bond, says Delhi HC while granting divorce to couple

    The ED said its probe found that 62-year-old Sharma “had supplied confidential and sensitive information to Chinese intelligence officers, in exchange for remuneration, thereby compromising the security and national interests of India”.

    Since Sharma has enjoyed the proceeds of crime in various foreign countries through his foreign trips and expenses therein, the offence in the present case is an offence of cross border implications as well, it had argued, PTI reported.

    It had also alleged that Sharma did not cooperate with the investigation and had miserably failed to establish even prima facie innocence at this stage under the money laundering law, the report added.

    ED also stated that it was further revealed that cash for remuneration of Sharma and other unidentified persons was being generated through hawala means by Mahipalpur-based shell companies that were run by Chinese nationals namely Zhang Cheng alias Suraj, Zhang Lixia alias Usha, and Quing Shi along with a Nepali national Sher Singh alias Raj Bohara.

    Last Updated Jan 7, 2022, 1:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    No permission for liquor stores during weekend curfew: Karnataka Excise Minister clarifies-ycb

    No permission for liquor stores during weekend curfew: Karnataka Excise Minister clarifies

    PM Modi security lapse: SC directs Punjab and Haryana HC Registrar General to 'preserve' PM's travel records-dnm

    PM Modi security lapse: SC directs Punjab and Haryana HC Registrar General to 'preserve' PM's travel records

    Exclusive video of PM Modi's convoy waiting for 20 minutes over flyover in Punjab

    Exclusive video of PM Modi's convoy waiting for 20 minutes over flyover in Punjab

    Supreme Court allows 27 per cent reservation for OBCs 10 per cent for EWS for NEET admissions gcw

    Supreme Court allows 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% for EWS for NEET admissions

    Lord Nazir Ahmed, UK-based voice of Kashmiri separatists and Khalistanis, is a paedophile

    Lord Nazir Ahmed, UK-based voice of Kashmiri separatists and Khalistanis, is a paedophile

    Recent Stories

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu slays in skirt and blouse proves she is the new fashion icon on the block drb

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu slays in skirt and blouse; proves she’s the new fashion icon on the block

    Here how much Apple CEO Tim Cook earned in 2021 Details inside gcw

    Here's how much Apple CEO Tim Cook earned in 2021; Details inside

    No permission for liquor stores during weekend curfew: Karnataka Excise Minister clarifies-ycb

    No permission for liquor stores during weekend curfew: Karnataka Excise Minister clarifies

    International Cricket Council, ICC announces changes to playing condition for T20Is; massive in-match penalty for slow over-rate introduced-ayh

    ICC announces changes to playing condition for T20Is; massive in-match penalty for slow over-rate introduced

    PM Modi security lapse: SC directs Punjab and Haryana HC Registrar General to 'preserve' PM's travel records-dnm

    PM Modi security lapse: SC directs Punjab and Haryana HC Registrar General to 'preserve' PM's travel records

    Recent Videos

    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un-dnm

    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un

    Video Icon
    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'-ycb

    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 50): Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 50): Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon
    Choosing pets over kids is selfish and diminishes us says Pope Francis

    Choosing pets over kids is 'selfish and diminishes us', says Pope Francis

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan needs more time to learn and adapt to the new philosophy - Juan Ferrando on Hyderabad FC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan needs more time to learn and adapt to the new philosophy - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon