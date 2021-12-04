  • Facebook
    Cyclone Jawad Update: Thousands evacuated ahead of landfall, IMD predicts storm to weaken in 12 hours

    Cyclonic storm Jawad is expected to make landfall on Saturday near the Ganjam, Puri and Jagatsinghpur areas of Odisha with heavy rainfall and strong winds already being seen in the coastal areas.

    Cyclone Jawad Update Thousands evacuated ahead of landfall, IMD predicts storm to weaken in 12 hours
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Ganjam, First Published Dec 4, 2021, 9:44 AM IST
    Cyclonic storm Jawad is expected to make landfall on Saturday near the Ganjam, Puri and Jagatsinghpur areas of Odisha with heavy rainfall and strong winds already being seen in the coastal areas. Wind speeds could go up to 100 kmph during the landfall. Cyclones are very rare in December. According to weather experts, it is after 130 years that Odisha is seeing a cyclone in the month of December. Some experts have cited climate change as the reason for this.  

    The India Meteorological Department has updated that Jawad was about 230 km southeast of Visakhapatnam and the cyclonic storm is likely to weaken gradually and move nearly northwards during the next 12 hours and then north-northeastwards along Odisha coast reaching near Puri around December 5 noon as a Deep Depression, the met department statement said, adding that it is likely to weaken further as it progresses towards the West Bengal coast

    As a precautionary measure, 95 trains to Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have been cancelled on Saturday. At least 46 teams of the National Disaster Relief Management have been deployed in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal. Fishermen near the coastal areas have been warned against venturing out into the rough sea.

    Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, 11 NDRF, 5 SDRF, 6 Coast Guard, 10 Marine Police teams have been deployed in three districts of Vishakapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam in view of the cyclonic storm. Over 54,000 people have been evacuated from the low-lying areas. 

    What is the meaning of Jawad? 

    Actually, Jawad is an Arabic word. In Arabic, it means generous or kind. For this reason, it is believed that the storm is not going to be very dangerous. This cyclone will not be predicted to have the same devastating effect on common life as other cyclonic storms. 

    How did the storm get its name? 

    According to some media reports, this storm has been named at the suggestion of Saudi Arabia. There is also a possibility that due to this storm, there may be heavy rain in many parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat. 

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2021, 9:46 AM IST
