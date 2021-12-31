  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    China flouts protocol; emails Indian leaders who attended Tibetan event in Delhi

    These days, China either seems to be lacking diplomatic etiquettes or chooses to willfully ignore them. 

    China flouts protocol; emails Indian leaders who attended Tibetan event in Delhi
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 31, 2021, 3:35 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    These days, China either seems to be lacking diplomatic etiquettes or chooses to willfully ignore them. That is, perhaps, why Indian lawmakers have been fuming about a Chinese government communique that reached them but not through proper channels. At the centre of this controversy is the Chinese objection to Indian MPs attending a Tibetan programme in New Delhi on December 22.

    The communique on e-mail, which was sent by the Chinese Embassy Political Counsellor Zhou Yongsheng said it had come to their notice that the Indian leaders had taken part in an activity held by the so-called All-Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet. The Chinese expressed concern that the leaders interacted with some members of the so-called Tibetan Parliament in Exile.

    The mail further said the so-called Tibetan Government-in-exile is an illegal organization completely in violation of China’s Constitution and laws, and an out-and-out separatist political group that is not recognized by any country in the world. The communique noted that Tibet has been an inseparable part of China since ancient times and that Tibet-related affairs are purely China’s internal affairs in which there can be no foreign interference.

    The MPs who attended the meeting on December 22 included senior Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Manish Tewari, Pratibha Singh, Biju Janata Dal MP Sujit Kumar, BJP MPs Maneka Gandhi and KC Ramamurthy and Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

    Talking to Asianet Newsable, BJD MP Sujit Kumar said, "It is not surprising. I have received 3-4 letters in past too because I have been raising the issue of Tibetans cause. The meeting which was held about a week back in Delhi was about enhancing the relationship between the people of India and Tibet. The letter should have come through our Ministry of External Affairs. We will take up this issue."

    The Chinese political counsellor further added that the Indian government had recognized that the Tibet Autonomous Region is part of the territory of the People’s Republic of China, which meant that NEw Delhi will not let Tibetans carry out anti-China political activities.  

    'China firmly opposes any anti-China separatist activities conducted by Tibetan independence forces in any capacity or name in any country and opposes any forms of contact by officials of any country with them,' the mail reads. 

    China flouts protocol; emails Indian leaders who attended Tibetan event in Delhi

    However, senior Congress leader Manish Tewari denied receiving any letter. Reacting to a report published in an English Newspaper on Friday, the Congress leader said he had neither received any letter nor will he demean himself by responding to such imbecile missives. Tewari, however, said that had Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi written to him, he would have considered responding.

    In his letter, Zhou Yongsheng also raised the issues of India-China bilateral relations and asked the lawmakers to refrain from providing support to the Tibetan independence forces, and advised them to contribute to China-India bilateral relations.   

    Central Tibetan Administration spokesperson Tenzin Lekshay lashed out at China and said, "China calling out Central Tibetan Administration as a separatist political group will not help resolve the Sino-Tibetan Conflict. It is well known that Middle Way Policy is not about separation rather it aspires for genuine autonomy within the framework of the Chinese Constitution."

    In July this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had talked to the Dalai Lama for the first time since he assume the post in 2014 on his 86th birthday. In 2018, the government had ordered to cancel all events regarding the 60th anniversary of the Dalai Lama’s arrival in India. The decision was taken amidst the meeting between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan.

    Also Read: China maps out new provocation; renames 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh

    Also Read: Frustrated by poor Chinese weapons, Pakistan mulls asking United States for V-BAT 128 UAS

    Also Read: Spooked by India's Rafale jets, Pakistan buys full squadron of 25 J-10C fighters from China

    Last Updated Dec 31, 2021, 3:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mumbai Police tighten restrictions, Section 144 extended till Jan 15, revise COVID-19 guidelines amid Omicron surge-dnm

    Mumbai Police tighten curbs, Section 144 extended till Jan 15, COVID guidelines revised amid Omicron surge

    UP Samajwadi Party in trouble ahead of polls? IT raids at MLC Pushpraj Jain, 3 others for tax evasion-dnm

    Samajwadi Party in trouble ahead of polls? IT raids at MLC Pushpraj Jain, 3 others' premises for tax evasion

    Union Finance Minister chairs 46th Council meet ahead of Union Budget 2022 - ADT

    Union Finance Minister chairs 46th Council meet ahead of Union Budget 2022

    Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti question SIT report regarding Hyderpora encounter - ADT

    Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti question SIT report regarding Hyderpora encounter

    Ludhiana blast: NIA team to fly to Germany to question SJF terrorist Jaswinder Singh Multani-dnm

    Ludhiana blast: NIA team to fly to Germany to question SJF terrorist Jaswinder Singh Multani

    Recent Stories

    Mumbai Police tighten restrictions, Section 144 extended till Jan 15, revise COVID-19 guidelines amid Omicron surge-dnm

    Mumbai Police tighten curbs, Section 144 extended till Jan 15, COVID guidelines revised amid Omicron surge

    Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Arif Mohammed Khan becomes 1st Indian to qualify for multiple events-ayh

    Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Arif Mohammed Khan becomes 1st Indian to qualify for multiple events

    Did Ram Gopal Varma mock Salman Khan over snake bite incident with his infamous hit-and-run case? Read this RCB

    Did Ram Gopal Varma mock Salman Khan over snake bite incident with his infamous hit-and-run case? Read this

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 20 review: Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, chelsea, tottenham hotspur, west ham-ayh

    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 20 review: Leicester City upsets Liverpool, Manchester United breezes past Burnley

    UP Samajwadi Party in trouble ahead of polls? IT raids at MLC Pushpraj Jain, 3 others for tax evasion-dnm

    Samajwadi Party in trouble ahead of polls? IT raids at MLC Pushpraj Jain, 3 others' premises for tax evasion

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 45): Bengaluru FC snaps winless run to script 4-2 win over Chennaiyin FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 45): Bengaluru FC snaps winless run to script 4-2 win over Chennaiyin FC

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: BFC needs to find right balance - Marco Pezzaiuoli on CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC needs to find the right balance between clean sheets and scoring goals - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Kannada activists take out rally to siege Raj Bhavan taken into preventive custody

    Bengaluru: Kannada activists take out rally to siege Raj Bhavan, taken into preventive custody

    Video Icon
    remove your tattoos and dont get new ones china tells its football players

    Remove your tattoos and don’t get new ones, China tells its football players

    Video Icon
    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Video Icon