  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: Leaders across party lines express grief over accident

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is monitoring the situation following the crash of an IAF chopper carrying CDS Bipin Rawat and others. A meeting of senior Defence Ministry officials is underway. Singh has briefed the PM about the crash.

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: Leaders across party lines express grief over accident-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 8, 2021, 4:10 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    A twin-engine Indian Air Force Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying 14 army personnel, including Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat crashed near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Some senior officials were on board and of the 14, five people have lost their lives and three have been rescued.

    According to reports, CDS Gen Bipin Rawat is apparently serious but his wife hasn’t survived the crash. A search-and-rescue operation from nearby bases is underway.

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is monitoring the situation following the crash of an IAF chopper carrying CDS Bipin Rawat and others. A meeting of senior Defence Ministry officials is underway. Singh has briefed the PM about the crash. He also asked Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari to reach the military aircraft crash site in Tamil Nadu. 

    Meanwhile, CMs of different states and leaders took to Twitter to express grief over the accident. 

    Meanwhile, the government is likely to issue a statement in Parliament tomorrow on the crash of the military chopper with Chief of Defence Staff on board. 

     

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2021, 4:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat helicopter crash All you need to know about IAF Mi-17V5 chopper gcw

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: All you need to know about IAF's Mi-17V5 chopper

    Farm Unions to continue protests until govt accepts all demands, announce timeline for withdrawal of cases-dnm

    Farm Unions to continue protests until govt accepts all demands, ‘announce timeline for withdrawal of cases’

    Army helicopter carrying senior defence officials crashes in Tamil Nadu CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board gcw

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's chopper crashes in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, 5 dead; IAF orders inquiry

    Bhima Koregaon case: Lawyer-activist Sudha Bharadwaj to be released from jail today-dnm

    Bhima Koregaon case: Lawyer-activist Sudha Bharadwaj to be released from jail today

    India stands out as poor very unequal country top 1 pc of population hold 22 pc national income gcw

    India stands out as 'poor, very unequal' country; top 1% of population hold 22% national income: Report

    Recent Stories

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22: Mayank Agarwal, Ajaz Patel earn significant gains in ICC Test Rankings-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Mayank Agarwal, Ajaz Patel earn significant gains in ICC Test Rankings

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat helicopter crash All you need to know about IAF Mi-17V5 chopper gcw

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: All you need to know about IAF's Mi-17V5 chopper

    Farm Unions to continue protests until govt accepts all demands, announce timeline for withdrawal of cases-dnm

    Farm Unions to continue protests until govt accepts all demands, ‘announce timeline for withdrawal of cases’

    Katrina Kaif's DARK secrets: 7 biggest CONTROVERSIES of the bride-to-be aka Mrs Kaushal RCB

    Katrina Kaif's DARK secrets: 7 biggest CONTROVERSIES of the bride-to-be aka Mrs Kaushal

    Happy birthday Dharmendra: Here's how Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Eesha Deol wished their dad SCJ

    Happy birthday Dharmendra: Here's how Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Eesha Deol wished their dad

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: FC Goa's Juan Ferrando on win vs SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "I'm still thinking of the last three games, how we improve from it" - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "We must keep training and improve our level" - SC East Bengal's Jose Manuel Diaz on loss against FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "We must keep training and improve our level" - Jose Manuel Diaz

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 21): SC East Bengal suffers tough luck against FC Goa to lose 3-4-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 21): SC East Bengal suffers tough luck against FC Goa to lose 3-4

    Video Icon
    Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for 150 billion dollars over Myanmar hate speech

    Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for $150 billion over Myanmar hate speech

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha-ycb

    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha

    Video Icon