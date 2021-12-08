CDS Gen Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: Leaders across party lines express grief over accident

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is monitoring the situation following the crash of an IAF chopper carrying CDS Bipin Rawat and others. A meeting of senior Defence Ministry officials is underway. Singh has briefed the PM about the crash.

A twin-engine Indian Air Force Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying 14 army personnel, including Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat crashed near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Some senior officials were on board and of the 14, five people have lost their lives and three have been rescued.

According to reports, CDS Gen Bipin Rawat is apparently serious but his wife hasn’t survived the crash. A search-and-rescue operation from nearby bases is underway.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is monitoring the situation following the crash of an IAF chopper carrying CDS Bipin Rawat and others. A meeting of senior Defence Ministry officials is underway. Singh has briefed the PM about the crash. He also asked Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari to reach the military aircraft crash site in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, CMs of different states and leaders took to Twitter to express grief over the accident.

Meanwhile, the government is likely to issue a statement in Parliament tomorrow on the crash of the military chopper with Chief of Defence Staff on board.