  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Australia, Israel consulates participation; increase in IT export: Highlights from Bengaluru tech summit

    Karnataka IT/BT Minister CN Ashwath Narayan expressed satisfaction on the first day of the inaugural tech summit in Bengaluru as Australian PM Scott Morrison has confirmed plans to open a consulate in India's IT belt and startup hub Bengaluru.

    Australia Israel consulates participation; increase in IT export: Highlights from Bengaluru tech summit-dnm,
    Author
    yacoob md
    Bengaluru, First Published Nov 17, 2021, 6:09 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The 3-day inaugural tech summit in Bengaluru began on a positive note with Australian PM Scott Morrison confirming to open a consulate in Bengaluru and Israel coming forward in collaboration with startups.

    Speaking to Asianet Newsable, Ashwath Narayan said that this move of Australia will further strengthen the geopolitical connection between the two nations and also boost entrepreneurship in Karnataka particularly in Bengaluru.

    He also said that besides this tech summit, a Sydney dialogue will take place between India and Australia on Thursday in which PM Narendra Modi and Australian PM Scott Morrison will connect through virtually.  

    Ashwath Narayan is hopeful about more participation in the summit and boost in investment, innovation, startup and economy in the future in Karnataka. He also said that as a startup hub of India, Bengaluru connecting with Israel which is branded as a startup nation will also put Karnataka in the driver seat in terms of leading a technology revolution.

    He said due to IT exports, the state has already registered a Rs 10,000 cr economy and hopes in next five years this will further result in a Rs 50,000 cr economy. As Bengaluru has already reaped benefits due to technology advancement, innovation, startups and investments, Ashwath Narayan wants other places like tier 2 cities also to get the benefit and hopes this summit will pay the way for revolution in other places as well.

    The summit was inaugurated by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman Vision Group on Information and Technology, Government of Karnataka were also present at the inaugural event.  

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2021, 6:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kulbhushan Jadhav gets right to appeal Pakistan Parliament passes law seeking to implement ICJ ruling

    Kulbhushan Jadhav gets right to appeal; Pakistan Parliament passes law seeking to implement ICJ ruling

    Mumbai court declares former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh 'absconder'-dnm

    Mumbai court declares former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh 'absconder'

    Democracy ingrained in our nature and part of life: PM Modi at 82nd All India Presiding Officers Conference-dnm

    Democracy ingrained in our nature and part of life: PM Modi at 82nd All India Presiding Officers’ Conference

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Retd Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor probe, SC includes 3 IPS officers in SIT-dnm

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Retd Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor probe, SC includes 3 IPS officers in SIT

    Setback for Congress in J&K leaders close to Ghulam Nabi Azad quit

    Setback for Congress in J&K; leaders close to Ghulam Nabi Azad quit

    Recent Stories

    Kulbhushan Jadhav gets right to appeal Pakistan Parliament passes law seeking to implement ICJ ruling

    Kulbhushan Jadhav gets right to appeal; Pakistan Parliament passes law seeking to implement ICJ ruling

    Kangana Ranaut calls Vir Das 'soft terrorist' over 'Two Indias' monologue RCB

    Kangana Ranaut calls Vir Das 'soft terrorist' over 'Two Indias' monologue

    Lionel Messi issues clarification on his fitness post Argentina's FIFA World Cup qualifier draw against Brazil-ayh

    Lionel Messi issues clarification on his fitness post Argentina's FIFA World Cup qualifier draw against Brazil

    Mumbai court declares former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh 'absconder'-dnm

    Mumbai court declares former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh 'absconder'

    Urfi Javed gets trolled again for wearing sexy dress: netizens say, 'Zip toh bandh kar lo' SCJ

    Urfi Javed gets trolled again for wearing sexy dress: netizens say, 'Zip toh bandh kar lo'

    Recent Videos

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story drb

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story

    Video Icon
    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air RCB

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air

    Video Icon
    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics 2020

    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics

    Video Icon
    When President Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag but no one noticed Elysee Palace

    When Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag, but no one noticed

    Video Icon
    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Video Icon