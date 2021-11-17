Australia, Israel consulates participation; increase in IT export: Highlights from Bengaluru tech summit

Karnataka IT/BT Minister CN Ashwath Narayan expressed satisfaction on the first day of the inaugural tech summit in Bengaluru as Australian PM Scott Morrison has confirmed plans to open a consulate in India's IT belt and startup hub Bengaluru.

The 3-day inaugural tech summit in Bengaluru began on a positive note with Australian PM Scott Morrison confirming to open a consulate in Bengaluru and Israel coming forward in collaboration with startups.

Speaking to Asianet Newsable, Ashwath Narayan said that this move of Australia will further strengthen the geopolitical connection between the two nations and also boost entrepreneurship in Karnataka particularly in Bengaluru.

He also said that besides this tech summit, a Sydney dialogue will take place between India and Australia on Thursday in which PM Narendra Modi and Australian PM Scott Morrison will connect through virtually.

Ashwath Narayan is hopeful about more participation in the summit and boost in investment, innovation, startup and economy in the future in Karnataka. He also said that as a startup hub of India, Bengaluru connecting with Israel which is branded as a startup nation will also put Karnataka in the driver seat in terms of leading a technology revolution.

He said due to IT exports, the state has already registered a Rs 10,000 cr economy and hopes in next five years this will further result in a Rs 50,000 cr economy. As Bengaluru has already reaped benefits due to technology advancement, innovation, startups and investments, Ashwath Narayan wants other places like tier 2 cities also to get the benefit and hopes this summit will pay the way for revolution in other places as well.

The summit was inaugurated by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman Vision Group on Information and Technology, Government of Karnataka were also present at the inaugural event.