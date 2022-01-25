  • Facebook
    Assembly Election 2022: EC allots ‘bow and arrow’ symbol to Shiv Sena for upcoming polls

    The Assembly election in Uttarakhand and Goa will take place on February 14, while Uttar Pradesh goes to the polls in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The result will be out on March 10.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 25, 2022, 3:52 PM IST
    The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday allotted the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol to Shiv Sena for the upcoming general elections to the legislative Assemblies of Uttarakhand, Goa and Uttar Pradesh.

    Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut took to Twitter to announce that his party has been allotted with ‘bow and arrow’ symbol.

    The Election Commission (EC) of India on January 8 announced the legislative Assembly election schedule for five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The Assembly election in Uttarakhand and Goa will take place on February 14, while Uttar Pradesh goes to the polls in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The result will be out on March 10.

    More details to follow.  

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2022, 4:15 PM IST
