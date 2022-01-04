After Arvind Kejriwal, BJP’s Manoj Tiwari down with COVID; netas who tested positive recently

With each passing day, India is adding a huge number of new patients to its Covid-19 caseload. We bring you prominent Indian politicians who are down with Covid-19 and have been isolated.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari became the latest politician to test positive for Covid-19. In a tweet this morning, Tiwari said he is isolating himself after he tested positive. This came after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey tested positive for Covid-19 this morning with mild symptoms and are in home isolation.

“I was feeling unwell since January 2 night. Due to mild fever and cold, I could not go for Uttarakhand-Rudrapur campaign yesterday. I have tested positive today. Taking precautions, I isolated myself yesterday only. Please take care of yourself and your family,” tweeted Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday.

The threat of Covid-19 and the fast-spreading Omicron variant looms over elections in states like Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, where political parties continue to hold rallies. The Election Commission has said political parties want polls to be held following strict Covid-19 safety guidelines.

Delhi CM Kejriwal was seen in a huge crowd in Punjab and Uttarakhand before he tweeted that he has tested positive.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey was admitted at Yoshada Hospital on Monday after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Maharashtra Minister for Women and Child Welfare Yashomati Thakur announced she has tested positive for coronavirus and was undergoing treatment.