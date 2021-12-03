10 SA returnees go missing in Bengaluru: BBMP chief says have mechanism to trace them

In a shocking development, 10 South African returnees have reportedly gone missing after their arrival in Bengaluru. The BBMP and police are making all efforts to trace the missing returnees as two international travelers tested positive for Omicron. BBMP Chief Gaurav Gupta said palike has a mechanism to trace and has already made elaborate arrangements for the prevention of the spread.

10 out of 57 South African returnees who arrived in Bengaluru in the last 15 days have gone missing, sending the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) into a tizzy. It is said based on the travel details sought from Airport, the police and BBMP had gone to the address given in the passport, but the returnees were not found.

The returnees reportedly have locked their homes and gone to an undisclosed location and also have switched off their mobile phones to avoid being traced. Talking to reporters, BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that the police is monitoring arrivals of all international passengers, increasing more tests for prevention of spread.

When reporters asked about 10 returnees gone missing, he said, "I don't want to comment on this, but we have a mechanism to trace people even if people have switched off their mobile phones." He also mentioned that the palike has deployed officials for tracing of primary and secondary contacts.

From mandatory containment zones if more clusters are found to the deployment of 54 teams across BBMP's 198 wards to crack a whip of public not following covid rules of wearing masks compulsory and imposing fines is already being followed anticipating such a situation stressed the Commissioner.

Meanwhile, technical expert committees members and deans of all the medical colleges are in a meeting with the Health Minister following two cases that were confirmed in Bengaluru. One of the people is 66 years-old and has a travel history and another one is a 44-year-old doctor who has no travel history. The BBMP has rushed marshals in crowded places like KR Market, Majestic and other places to ensure people follow Covid rules.

Health Minister speaks:

Dr K Sudhakar held a meeting with Deans and HODs from medical colleges from 21 districts through video conference. The meeting was to focus on preparation for the next two months. The idea is to enhance tertiary care. HODs Professors, Assistant Professors all must follow the treatment protocols by roping house surgeons. 18,000 paramedical colleges to be trained in digital platforms and this will increase nursing staff strength, he mentioned.

He also stated that the government has cleared Covid risk allowance of 50 plus crores to all the medical professionals. He said 73 crores more is required and the department has taken measures to ensure this goes into their all medical professionals account at the earliest.

He said that there is a treatment protocol for Covid asked people not to panic and appealed to them to share information if they find something is not right with them.

On missing 10 people:

Sudhakar says he has no information but expressed confidence in the police department to trace them and said that people who go missing and switch off phones to avoid getting tracked are putting their families at risk.

