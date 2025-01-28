YouTuber Gaurav Taneja locked out of LinkedIn after clash with Anupam Mittal on Shark Tank, sends SOS call

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja's LinkedIn account was locked after his Shark Tank India appearance and a public spat with Anupam Mittal. The argument stemmed from Mittal's criticism of Taneja's business acumen, which Taneja countered by comparing the social media performance of his supplement company, BeastLife, to Shaadi.com.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 10:23 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 10:31 AM IST

Every Shark Tank India 4-related news was dominated by Anupam Mittal and his acerbic sparring with Gaurav Taneja, one of the wealthiest and most popular Indian YouTubers. The creator of People Group and Shaadi.com questioned Taneja's brand and his plan to make it succeed with only half of his time. Taneja, alongside his partner Raj Gupta, pitched their Gurugram-based fitness brand, Beastlife, on the show, seeking Rs 1 crore for 1 per cent equity -- a valuation of Rs 100 crore.

In the midst of a social media uproar, YouTuber Gaurav "Flying Beast" Taneja's LinkedIn account was locked out after his contentious Shark Tank India Season 4 participation.

"Hi team @LinkedInIndia. I have been locked out of my account for 48+ hrs now. Can you help me get the account back please Thanks @LinkedInHelp," Taneja posted. In response, LinkedIn India said: "Hey! We apologize for the issue with your account and are available to assist you. We have received and responded to your DM, please check. Thanks! - PK"

Gaurav Taneja's post on Shark Tank Season 4

The incident follows Taneja's long LinkedIn response to Anupam Mittal's criticism on the broadcast, which was followed by a heated debate with Mittal, the CEO of Shaadi.com. Taneja used the social media performance of Shaadi.com and his supplement firm BeastLife to support his business acumen in his essay. He wrote: "For perspective: Shaadi.com IG distribution (since April 2015): 125K followers.BeastLife is 8 months old, has 127K followers, and is still expanding. It's possible that Shaadi.com invested millions to develop this distribution."

What happened on Shark Tank Season 4?

The controversy began when Mittal called Taneja a "good influencer" but a "terrible entrepreneur" during his BeastLife pitch on Shark Tank India. Taneja allegedly changed his LinkedIn bio to reflect the criticism after it was made, however this cannot be confirmed because his account is currently inaccessible.

In his last visible LinkedIn post before the lockout, Taneja had emphasized his digital marketing expertise, stating, "With over 8 years of digital marketing experience, I understand the power of organic reach and audience trust. We're already EBITDA positive, and because of the distribution we've built, we save nearly 90 per cent of our total expenditure on marketing."

