    WhatsApp working on new 'Community' feature to simplify group talks?

    This feature, first identified by XDA Developer and now by WABetaInfo, is essentially a new location where group managers have additional control over groups on WhatsApp.

    WhatsApp working on new community feature to simplify group talks
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 7, 2021, 4:19 PM IST
    WhatsApp is allegedly working on a new 'Community' feature to simplify group talks. This feature, first identified by XDA Developer and now by WABetaInfo, is essentially a new location where group managers have additional control over groups on WhatsApp. To govern the flow of information, administrators can build 'communities' within groups. It is comparable to the famous chat software Discord's Community. Once a server (or groups on WhatsApp) is formed, the administrator may build a community. Users can join by sending personal invites via text/email or clicking on clickable links. WhatsApp is trying a similar method, according to WABeta, although the final version's appearance is unknown.

    According to the reports, the WhatsApp Community looks to be a private chat room with end-to-end encryption. One screenshot also shows the Community symbol or display within a squared box within a circle. According to the report, admins will send messages in this group chat and group some groups important to the community. For example, a degree course may be considered a community, and all of its teaching courses are groups participating in this community. The WhatsApp Community will purportedly provide managers with tools to help them manage all groups more effectively, although the Meta (previously Facebook)-owned messaging service may undergo modifications.

    WhatsApp has yet to make the functionality available to Android and iOS beta testers. The steady spread of community can take months. Meanwhile, Meta-owned programmes such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, and others have begun to display the company's new randing on both Android and iOS smartphones. The upgrade comes just a week after Facebook revealed its new moniker, Meta, and the Metaverse it has been working on. All Meta (formerly Facebook) applications have now begun to display the revised branding on their splash screens.

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2021, 4:19 PM IST
