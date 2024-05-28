Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    WhatsApp update: You can now share longer voice notes as status updates; check how it works

    WhatsApp is enhancing its status update feature by allowing users to post longer voice notes. Users can now share up to 1-minute long voice notes as Status Updates. The Meta-owned app is enhancing the status feature with the ability to share voice notes up to 1 minute in length. 
     

    There have been several claims on the internet in the past few days about WhatsApp preparing to modify Status Updates. The instant messaging platform has released several innovations, ranging from a full redesign of the layout to the ability for users to privately mention connections. According to a recent WA Beta Info article, WhatsApp is now testing a new feature that will allow users to share lengthier audio notes as status updates.

    According to the WA Beta Info report, WhatsApp is enhancing the features available to both iOS and Android users in its status feature. The Meta-owned app is adding a minute-long audio note sharing function to its status feature.

    With the latest version of WhatsApp, users may now record and send lengthier audio messages through their status updates, facilitating uninterrupted communication of more in-depth ideas and narratives.

    The much-anticipated innovation that allows users to share longer and more meaningful clips is the option to submit longer films as status updates on WhatsApp. This update is especially helpful for sharing announcements, events, and any other moment that takes longer than thirty seconds to document.

    Users will be able to record voice notes by holding down the mic button, exactly like they do while sending voice notes in conversations, according to an image supplied by WA Beta Info. To stop the voice note, you may also slide

    As previously stated, those users who have the most recent version of WhatsApp can use the new function. iOS users may get the update via the App Store, while Android users can find it on the Google Play Store. More people should be able to access this functionality in the next few days.

    WhatsApp is also working on other features apart from longer voice notes. Recently, it was reported that WhatsApp is ready to give you more control over who can view your Status Updates. The instant messaging app is experimenting with new tools aimed at allowing users to decide exactly who can view their shared content.

