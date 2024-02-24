WhatsApp update: Step-by-step guide to use two accounts on one smartphone

With WhatsApp's new Multiple Account functionality, users can manage two accounts on a single phone. You may use this tutorial to set up and navigate between accounts on your Android device.

Users of WhatsApp may now utilize two accounts on a single phone, eliminating the need for two different devices. For Android users, the ability to switch between personal and business accounts inside the same app was enabled in October 2023. For this, you don't need to utilize WhatsApp Business or download any other applications.

Currently, only Android users may utilize several accounts, but iOS users should soon be able to do the same. Since the function is being rolled out gradually, you could soon be able to access it in your location if you haven't already. Android users can utilize the Dual Apps functionality on their phone or download separate versions of WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business for various phone numbers in the interim.

To use this feature, you'll need:

A second phone number or SIM card

A phone that supports dual SIM cards

The latest version of the WhatsApp app

How to set up two accounts?

Launch WhatsApp, choose 'Settings,' then 'Add account.'

After entering your second phone number, click "Next."

Check the code that was delivered to your phone number by SMS.

You can create a second WhatsApp account after it has been validated.

How to switch the accounts?

In the upper left corner of your profile image, tap it.

Select the desired account to use.

You'll receive confused alerts since you'll have two accounts. However, WhatsApp allows you to individually customize each account's notification and privacy settings. For every account, you can even customize the privacy settings and notification tones, as well as the profile pictures and status updates. You may simply manage and distinguish between messages on separate accounts in this way.