    WhatsApp update: Messaging app to bring new feature to Group settings

    WhatsApp update: According to the report, the new interface is clearer and more intuitive. Instead of opening an additional window every time an option is selected, it is now possible to enable or disable it directly from the screen by toggling the switch, resulting in time-saving.
     

    First Published May 24, 2023, 2:38 PM IST

    WhatsApp, the instant messaging application owned by Meta, is reportedly introducing a fresh interface for the group settings screen which is currently limited to selected beta testers only. The new update will provide group administrators control over group membership by allowing them to decide whether members may invite new members to the group or not. The most recent update will highlight the platform's dedication to consistently improving the application.

    The redesigned interface delivers more clarity and intuitiveness, claims a WABetaInfo report. Users may now toggle switches to enable or deactivate options right from the screen, saving time by not having to open a new window for each option.

    The new group settings interface is currently accessible to some beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update from the Google Play Store. The rollout will continue over the next few weeks, reaching more users gradually.

    The platform for instant messaging recently unveiled a new feature that lets users amend delivered messages within 15 minutes.   "For the moments when you make a mistake, or simply change your mind, you can now edit your sent messages," said WhatsApp in a blog post. It further said: "From correcting a simple misspelling to adding extra context to a message, we're excited to bring you more control over your chat."

    Users only need to long-press on a sent message and choose "Edit" from the menu to use the new feature. In the upcoming weeks, all users will be able to use this function because it is currently being pushed out internationally.

