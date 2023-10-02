WhatsApp update: Messaging app rolls out new 'Reply Bar' feature; Know how it works

WhatsApp's new Reply Bar feature is expected to make replying more convenient for users when it releases in public capacity. WhatsApp is bringing a new Reply bar feature that will let user send quick replies to images, videos and GIFs. Here's how it works.

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app by Meta, is rolling out a new reply bar feature for quickly responding to images, videos, and GIFs, as reported by WABetaInfo. After users install the most recent WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.20.20 update from the Google Play Store, the new reply bar functionality will become accessible while viewing photos or videos in a discussion, claims the website.

According to the report, the new reply bar has two notable advantages, particularly in terms of speed and user convenience. The first benefit is that it enables users to quickly reply to certain media pieces within a discussion without leaving the current screen. Users may converse without breaking the flow of the conversation thanks to this. Second, by removing unneeded interruptions, the reply bar's accessibility when viewing photos, videos, and GIFs—even within the media screen in the chat details section—improves the user experience.

To check if you have received the feature, open WhatsApp and then open any image, video, or GIF. The reply bar ought to show up if you have access to the functionality. If it still doesn't appear, try tapping again. However, more people are probably going to get the update soon as this functionality is already accessible to beta testers.

"The new reply bar allows users to quickly respond to specific media within a chat without dismissing the current screen, making it easier to maintain the flow of conversation and not lose context regarding the shared content," said WABetaInfo. Due to the reduction of screen interruptions, this is anticipated to improve the user experience.

Meanwhile, it's been reported that WhatsApp is developing a search function for the Updates page. Without having to visit the channel directory, users will be able to search for status updates, following channels, and other verified channels using this functionality. With this function, you can look up verified channels and status changes without having to access the channel directory.

