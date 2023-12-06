WhatsApp update: Here's how you can download and share Netflix's Archies stickers

Social media giant Meta and popular streaming platform Netflix have joined forces to launch an Archies-themed sticker pack on WhatsApp in India. Make sure your WhatsApp is up to date on your Android or iPhone. You can do this by going to the Google Play Store or App Store and updating the app.

Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Aditi Dot as Ethel Muggs, and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley are among the Riverdale characters included in the sticker set.

According to WhatsApp, Archies inspired stickers will be accessible for iOS and Android users. The sticker pack will allow users to express themselves without using words. Tap on this link https://wa.me/stickerpack/TheArchiesOnNetflix to download the Netflix-inspired Archies sticker pack for WhatsApp.

How to Get Archies Stickers on WhatsApp – Android and iOS

-Ensure that your WhatsApp app on your Android or iPhone is up to date. You may accomplish this by upgrading the app on the Google Play or App Store.

- Launch WhatsApp and go to the conversation where you wish to utilise the Archies stickers.

- At the bottom of the screen, next to the text button, tap the sticker icon.

- Now, on the right side of the menu bar, press the sticker button.

- Next, on the right side of the menu, press the Plus '+' symbol.

- Tap the Download button next to the 'The Archies on Netflix' sticker set.

How To Send Archies Stickers On WhatsApp

- Launch WhatsApp on your Android or iPhone.

- Navigate to the conversation in which you wish to send the sticker.

- Tap the sticker symbol once, then again.

- At the bottom, look for the Archies sticker pack next to the Star icon.

- Tap the sticker you wish to send, then tap Send.