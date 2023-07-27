Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp to roll out a redesigned search bar soon: Report

    Meta-owned platform often brings interesting features and updates to make the app more user-friendly. The newly redesigned interface is now also available for other search bars within the app, such as the one in the settings screen and while searching for messages in a conversation.

    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 6:03 PM IST

    One of the most popular instant messaging services in the world is WhatsApp. This Meta-owned platform frequently introduces intriguing additions and upgrades to improve the app's usability. An updated search bar for WhatsApp's platform may be coming soon, according to a recent report.

    WhatsApp is constantly looking for new ways to enhance the user experience while adhering to the guidelines of Material Design 3. Some chosen beta testers may encounter a new revamped layout for the search bar after installing the most recent WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.16.5 update from the Google Play Store, according to WABetaInfo, a website that analyses WhatsApp.

    The search bar has changed, according to the report. This is in line with the principles of Material Design 3, which need a total redesign of the search bar's user interface. Additionally, additional search bars inside the programme, such the one in the settings page and while looking for messages in a chat, may now be used with the newly updated UI.

    In this edition, there is another intriguing upgrade in addition to the revamped search bar. A new white tint for objects positioned within the top app bar has been detected by certain fortunate beta testers. 

    According to the source, the updated search bar is now accessible to a select group of beta testers who have downloaded the most recent WhatsApp beta for Android update from the Google Play Store, and it will be made available to even more users over the course of the next few weeks.

    A feature that lets users form a new group while forwarding messages is also being rolled out by WhatsApp in related news. Within the forwarding page, a new "create group" icon can show up, enabling users to rapidly form a group. Users can add members to the group by choosing the option, and the message will be automatically transmitted. 
     

