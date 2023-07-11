WhatsApp to introduce new phone number privacy feature for communities

WhatsApp is reportedly introducing a new privacy feature for community members, which restricts your phone number visibility only to those who have saved you as a contact. The feature is available after installing the most recent update of WhatsApp for iOS and Android.

The Meta-owned popular messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly introducing a new privacy feature for community members, which restricts your phone number visibility only to those who have saved you as a contact. After installing WhatsApp's most recent version for iOS and Android, the functionality is accessible. Your phone number is always kept secret from other community members thanks to the "phone number privacy" function. The WABetaInfo noted that because of this feature, the phone number would continue to be concealed even when a reply is added to a message.

The "phone number privacy" option may be a new one that can be found in the community announcement group details, according to WABetaInfo. The functionality alerts users by notifying them that only community administrators and other persons who have saved them as contacts may see their phone number.

Your phone number will be concealed with this function, meaning that none of the other participants in the chat will see your whole phone number. It's vital to note that only community members are permitted to use this tool, and the phone number of the community administrator is always shown.

Users will be able to communicate with the community announcement group in total secrecy by, for example, contributing a reply to a message, which offers a significant privacy benefit. The complete phone number won't be shown in this case.

The report also makes the suggestion that other organisations may eventually be given access to the phone number privacy option. Additionally, if you are able to privately contact a member of the community whose phone number is concealed, you will have the choice to send them a request so they may decide whether or not to give you access to their phone number.

The new phone number privacy feature for communities is currently rolling out to more users over the next few days, according to the report. It is currently available to some beta testers who download the most recent updates of WhatsApp for Android from the Google Play Store and WhatsApp for iOS from the App Store and the TestFlight app.

