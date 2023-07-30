Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Users should not trust Bard’s content, use search engine for accurate answers, warns Google UK boss

    Google introduced its ChatGPT rival Bard in February this year and it was said to replace Google's historic search engine. However, Google UK boss says that Bard should not be trusted to give out accurate information.

    First Published Jul 30, 2023, 11:36 AM IST

    Artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots offer a break from our hectic schedules in a world driven by technology. AI chatbots have been a support that we never realised we needed, from choosing the menu for tonight's meal to finishing our research papers. But how much can we rely on this instrument to do our jobs? 

    First off, AI chatbots won't completely misinterpret your question. However, one should be wary about generative AI's accuracy, according to a recent BBC interview with Google UK Vice President Debbie Weinstein. Weinstein suggests that customers utilise Google Search to check the accuracy of the information generated by the Bard AI.

    Weinstein contends that Bard is best understood as a "experiment" that encourages "collaboration around problem solving" and "creating new ideas." The use of the AI as a source for "specific information" does not seem to have been Google's true objective. In addition to fact-checking any information supplied by Bard, she suggests utilising the thumbs-up and thumbs-down buttons at the bottom of created material to leave feedback on how the chatbot may be improved. The BBC reports that according to the Bard website, "it has limitations and won't always get it right, but doesn't repeat Weinstein's advice" to double-check results using Google Search.

    On the one hand, Debbie Weinstein offers some wise advice.  It is extremely difficult for generative AIs to get things right. They have hallucinations, so when a chatbot generates text to match a prompt, it might produce completely erroneous information. Due to this issue, even two New York-based lawyers have encountered issues after using ChatGPT and presenting the "fictitious legal research" that the AI referred to.

    The issue is that Bard is only a sophisticated search engine, in reality. One of its main goals is to serve as "a launchpad for curiosity" and a reliable source of knowledge. Bard is more user-friendly than Google Search, which is the main difference between the two. The AI adds vital information, and it is much more conversational. People will utilise Bard for research whether or not Google likes it.

