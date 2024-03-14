'Make your voices heard...' TikTok CEO reaches out to American users after House vote (WATCH)

Following the House's passage of a bill potentially banning TikTok, CEO Shou Chew expressed disappointment and urged users to contact senators. The bill mandates ByteDance's divestment within 165 days or faces a US ban.

TikTok's CEO expressed dismay following the House's passage of a bill that could potentially ban the popular social media app. Encouraging users to contact their United States senators, CEO Shou Chew vowed to continue the fight against the bill's progression to law. In a video shared on TikTok, Chew assured users of the platform's unwavering commitment to their cause, emphasizing the importance of collective action in challenging the bill.

“We will not stop fighting and advocating for you. We will continue to do all we can, including exercising our legal rights to protect this amazing platform that we have built with you. We believe we can overcome this together. I encourage you to keep sharing your stories, share them with your friends, share them with your family, and share them with your senators. Protect your constitutional rights. Make your voices heard," Chew said in the video.

The bill, known as The Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, received overwhelming support in the House with a vote of 352-65. If enacted, the legislation would compel ByteDance, TikTok's Chinese parent company, to divest the app within 165 days or face a ban in the US.

Proponents argue that the bill aims to mitigate national security risks associated with ByteDance, which they fear could potentially share sensitive data with the Chinese government. However, TikTok has vehemently denied these allegations, with Chew reiterating the platform's commitment to data security in his video.

Chew emphasized TikTok's investments in safeguarding user data and maintaining a manipulation-free platform. He warned that the legislation, if passed, would inevitably lead to TikTok's ban in the United States.

"The legislation, if signed into law, will lead to a ban of TikTok in the United States," Chew said in his video.

The fate of the bill now rests with the Senate, although Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has indicated that it will be reviewed upon its arrival from the House. Senate Intelligence Committee leaders Mark Warner and Marco Rubio have expressed support for the measure, underscoring concerns over TikTok's potential influence and its parent company's obligations to the Chinese Communist Party.