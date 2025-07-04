The Tecno Pova 7 series has launched in India, featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 5G chipset, a high-refresh rate AMOLED display (Pro model), and a large battery with wireless and rapid charging. Both variants boast impressive specs and AI features.

Tecno Pova 7 series: Features and specifications

The 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen of the Pova 7 Pro model has a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits. The standard model has an LCD panel that supports 144 Hz and has the same screen size. The identical MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor, with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is included in both variants.

The smartphones run HiOS 5, which is based on Android 15, and come with the brand's Ella AI chatbot, which allows you to utilise it in several Indian languages. You can receive message and call notifications thanks to the company's addition of a light ring around the camera module.

Better signal technologies have been added to the devices, according to the business, to improve call and data reception in remote locations. Regarding optics, the Pova 7 Pro has a 64MP primary sensor with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, while the Pova 7 has a 50MP primary sensor with a light sensor.

The Pova 7 series packs a 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging on both the phones, while the Pro model even lets you charge wirelessly at 30W speed.

Tecno Pova 7 series: Price and availability

Tecno Pova 7 pricing in India starts at Rs 14,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, increasing up to Rs 15,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variation. The base 8GB + 128GB variant of the Pova 7 Pro series costs Rs 18,999, while the 256GB model costs Rs 19,999. Online retailers in India will begin selling the Tecno Pova 7 on July 10.