    Stay smart and Secure: 7 tips to avoid online shopping scams during sales

    Stay safe while shopping online during sales on Amazon and Flipkart. Learn tips to avoid scams and fraud, including checking product ratings, ordering with cash on delivery, and using price trackers. Protect yourself from becoming a victim of online shopping fraud.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 5, 2023, 7:20 PM IST

    With the surge in online shopping, major e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart often host sales to entice customers. As these sales offer tempting discounts, it's crucial to be vigilant and avoid falling victim to fraud. Here are some pointers to keep in mind to protect yourself from scams during these sales:

    1. Avoid Rushing: During online sales, the excitement can lead to hasty purchases. Take your time to verify the authenticity of the product you're buying. Rushed decisions can result in buying fake or counterfeit items.

    2. Check Product Ratings and Reviews: To avoid falling for scams, thoroughly check the product ratings and read reviews from other customers. Their experiences can provide insights into the product's quality and legitimacy.

    3. Research the Seller: Investigate the seller's reputation before making a purchase. Look into their history and customer feedback to ensure they are trustworthy.

    4. Cash on Delivery (COD): Opt for cash on delivery whenever possible. This payment method safeguards your money and reduces the risk of fraud. You only pay when you receive the product.

    5. Price Tracker Tools: Utilize price tracker tools to monitor the product's price history. This helps you determine whether the discount being offered is genuine or if the price has been artificially inflated.

    6. Beware of Too-Good-To-Be-True Deals: While discounts are enticing, be cautious of deals that seem too good to be true. Scammers often use such tactics to lure unsuspecting buyers.

    7. Secure Payment Gateways: Ensure the payment gateway is secure before entering your payment information. Look for the padlock symbol and "https" in the website's URL to verify its security.

    Last Updated Aug 5, 2023, 7:26 PM IST
