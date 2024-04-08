Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Smartphone maker Apple to now make 78000 homes for factory workers in India

    Collaborating with government agencies, Apple's contract manufacturers and suppliers are undertaking the construction of over 78,000 housing units, with Tamil Nadu being allocated the highest number. The initiative aims to enhance efficiency, security, and welfare, especially for women employees, who form a significant portion of the workforce

    Smartphone maker Apple to now make homes for its factory workers in India
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 8, 2024, 11:41 AM IST

    Apple has created over 150,000 direct jobs over the past two and a half years. Now, the smartphone maker is venturing into providing residential accommodations for factory workers. According to a report by The Economic Times (ET), this move mirrors the industrial housing models observed in China and Vietnam.

    Government officials have revealed that Apple's contract manufacturers and suppliers, including Foxconn, Tata, and Salcomp, are actively involved in developing housing for their employees. These efforts are being carried out through a public-private partnership, marking a significant private-sector initiative. The objective is to construct over 78,000 housing units, with Tamil Nadu slated to receive the highest allocation of 58,000 units.

    The State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) is spearheading the construction of the majority of housing units, with additional contributions from the Tata Group and SPR India. 

    Under this initiative, the Centre is expected to contribute 10-15% of the funding, while the remaining portion will be sourced from state governments and entrepreneurs. Officials anticipate the completion of construction and handover to the private sector within the current financial year, ending on March 31, 2025.

    This extensive employee housing endeavour, particularly tailored for women employees, is unprecedented in India. Currently, most workers reside in rented accommodations and endure lengthy commutes to factories, posing security concerns, especially for women employees.

    According to officials, the electronics industry benefits from proximity to large airports for efficient cargo transportation. Providing comfortable housing close to factories is essential for enhancing productivity, improving working conditions, and ensuring the welfare of workers.

    Foxconn, Apple's largest iPhone supplier in India based in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, is set to utilize nearly 35,000 of these housing units. Tata Electronics and Salcomp are also actively involved in constructing housing units for their employees at their respective facilities.

    Apple's intensified focus on India, the world's second-largest smartphone market, amidst geopolitical tensions and challenges in key markets like the US and China, underscores the significance of this initiative. 

    Since initiating iPhone manufacturing in India in 2017, Apple has expanded local production under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, collaborating with suppliers to assemble the latest iPhone models and increase local production of components.

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2024, 11:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Beware of fraud Whatsapp calls from Pakistan, warns telecom ministry

    Beware of fraud Whatsapp calls from Pakistan, warns telecom ministry

    3 major reasons why waiting for iOS 17.5 update is worth it gcw

    3 major reasons why waiting for iOS 17.5 update is worth it

    Kerala man creates India's first open-source AI engineer 'Devika', born from joke on X vkp

    Kerala man creates India's first open-source AI engineer 'Devika', born from joke on X

    How to spot fake banking messages? Delhi Police shows you

    Spotting fake banking messages: Delhi Police shows you how

    Nothing Phone 3 to launch soon; Check out its expected price and features gcw

    Nothing Phone 3 to launch soon; Check out its expected price and features

    Recent Stories

    Was entirely unintentional Maldives ex-minister Mariyam Shiuna apologises after post 'mocking' Indian flag sparks row snt

    'Was entirely unintentional...': Maldives ex-minister apologises after post 'mocking' Indian flag sparks row

    'Pushpa 2 The Rule' Teaser: Makers drop video on Allu Arjun's birthday (WATCH) RKK

    'Pushpa 2 The Rule' Teaser: Makers drop video on Allu Arjun's birthday (WATCH)

    IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals rope in Lizaad Williams as replacement for Harry Brook amidst personal tragedy snt

    IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals rope in Lizaad Williams as replacement for Harry Brook amidst personal tragedy

    Yash KGF: Chapter 3 to be released in 2025? Read details RBA

    Yash's KGF: Chapter 3 to be released in 2025? Read details

    football ISL 2023-24: Zaragoza disappointed as Bengaluru FC crashes out of playoffs race with loss to East Bengal FC snt

    ISL 2023-24: Zaragoza disappointed as BFC crashes out of playoffs race with loss to East Bengal FC (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon