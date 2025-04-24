Cybercriminals are using fake websites and sponsored ads to scam people booking travel and religious pilgrimages. The government warns against using unverified websites and encourages reporting suspicious activity to combat these scams.

Online frauds have increased at a startling rate in India along with the country's growing internet and smartphone usage. The Ministry of Home Affairs' Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has released a new advisory warning people about a new wave of online booking scams in an effort to combat this expanding menace. Cybercriminals are now employing sponsored marketing and phony websites to target tourists and religious pilgrims in these schemes.

The government has seen that scammers are actively promoting phony WhatsApp accounts, deceptive Facebook postings, and search engine advertisements to appear like legitimate websites. In order to trick unsuspecting customers into paying in advance, these networks market travel-related services at alluring pricing.

Which are the popular targets?

I4C reports that fraudsters frequently utilize the following services to deceive people:

Reservations for pilgrims' hotels and guest houses

Helicopter reservations for the Kedarnath and Char Dham Yatra

Online reservations for taxis and cab services

Vacation packages and religious travel packages

Users do not receive any services after falling for these alluring promises and paying for them. Victims are left defenseless and duped since the phone numbers listed on these websites are either phony or inaccessible.

Safety guidelines by the government

The I4C has reminded individuals to observe stringent safeguards before making any trip plans online:

Before paying, be sure the website or service is legitimate.

Steer clear of clicking on unconfirmed links that are posted via Facebook, WhatsApp, or search engine advertisements.

When making reservations, only use reputable travel websites or official government portals.

What you can do if cheated?

Report suspicious websites on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal: www.cybercrime.gov.in

Call the helpline number 1930 immediately in case of financial fraud

In order to identify the source of scams and take down fraudulent websites, the I4C is actively collaborating with companies like Google, Facebook, and WhatsApp. Additionally, they are identifying hotspots for cybercrime and advising state governments to be vigilant.

To help citizens with the complaint procedure, a simplified reporting function has also been created on the national portal. Be vigilant, make wise reservations, and assist others in being se