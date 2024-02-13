Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Revealed: How a viral video helped ex-LinkedIn employee get a job at Google

    Mariana Kobayashi made it to the final stage of selection for a Google position after a month-long wait and persistent follow-ups. Her viral video showcasing her career trajectory led to her receiving the sought job offer within a week.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

    The wave of tech layoffs that began in early 2023 hasn't seemed to be stopping. Actually, since the year's beginning, they have been more intense. Numerous large corporations have let go of thousands of workers. Mariana Kobayashi was one such worker who lost her job at LinkedIn in June 2023. As per a Business Insider report, she is currently employed at Google in Dublin.

    She created a recruiting video that highlighted her career path and included taped quotes from peers and past coworkers in the field in addition to a thorough rundown of her work experience. Kobayashi stated that it took around ten hours to complete the procedure. She utilized ContactOut, an email lookup tool, to transmit it straight to the recruiting manager once she was done.

    She told Business Insider that several individuals contacted her with offers of coffee dates and job opportunities. "I spoke with the recruiter for the position after she contacted me," the woman remarked.

    Kobayashi talked about her encounter with a Google recruiter who thought she was overqualified for the graduate program she had applied for at first. The recruiter assured Kobayashi that she would be taken into consideration for future chances inside the organization despite this, praising her video presentation and LinkedIn material.

    In September 2023, she noticed an opening for an account executive position and promptly applied, despite feeling slightly underqualified.

    Kobayashi thinks the recruiter was drawn to her application because of its goal-driven approach, which made it stand out. Following the interview, she wrote two documents: one outlining her qualifications for the job and her abilities, and another addressing any apparent shortcomings or gaps in employment.

    "This is why you shouldn't hire me," the paper stated, according to what she told Business Insider. "However, I've also attached a page that outlines my plan for turning my red flags into green flags."

    The three phases of the interview process, which included 45-minute calls for a case study and a leadership evaluation, were distinguished by the interviewers by Kobayashi's openness and thorough preparation. She shared the materials she had prepared with the interviewers after each one, and they gave her favorable feedback.

    Even though he had to wait a month for a response, Kobayashi never wavered and checked up with the recruiter once a week. She finally heard that she had made it to the next stage of selection. A week after the video went viral, Kobayashi was rewarded with the much-desired employment offer.

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2024, 11:00 AM IST
