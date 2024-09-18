Reliance Jio's 'Diwali Dhamaka' OFFER! You can get 1-year free Jio AirFiber connection; Check deals

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Reliance Jio's 'Diwali Dhamaka' offers a free year of JioAirFiber with specific purchases. New users can avail this offer by opting for a new JioAirFiber connection with a 3-month Diwali plan or making a purchase above a certain amount. Existing users can benefit by recharging with the Diwali plan.

    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 2:04 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 2:04 PM IST

    The 'Diwali Dhamaka' deal has been launched by Reliance Jio. Customers may get a complimentary year of JioAirFiber service with Reliance Jio's 'Diwali Dhamaka' promotion. The offer is valid for consumers who buy at Reliance Jio or MyJio between September 18 and November 3.

    New users must choose between a new JioAirFiber connection with a 3-month Diwali plan priced at Rs 2,222 or a purchase of Rs 20,000 or more at any Reliance Digital or MyJio shop in order to be eligible for the promotion. Users of JioFiber and JioAirFiber may also reap benefits by recharging once in advance for the same three-month Diwali package.

    As per Reliance Jio, eligible customers will receive 12 coupons throughout the year, from November 2024 to October 2025. Each coupon will match the value of the user's active JioAirFiber plan and can be redeemed at Reliance Digital, MyJio, JioPoint, or JioMart Digital exclusive stores. These coupons can be redeemed within 30 days at Reliance Digital, MyJio, JioPoint, or JioMart Digital exclusive stores for electronics purchases exceeding Rs 15,000.

    Chairman Mukesh Ambani said last month at Reliance Industries' 47th Annual General Meeting that Jio customers will begin receiving up to 100GB of free cloud storage for Diwali. The Jio AI-Cloud Welcome Offer includes this program, which is in line with Reliance's goal of "AI Everywhere For Everyone."

    Adding further, Jio has introduced this offer to promote its fiber broadband service. Now, users can enjoy free mobile recharge by signing up for the new AirFiber plan. According to Jio's website, users will receive an annual mobile recharge plan worth Rs 3,599 for free, which is valid for 365 days. 

    This plan includes 2.5GB of high-speed data per day. Furthermore, Jio has launched its iActivate service for its millions of mobile users. This service allows users to activate their SIM cards from the comfort of their homes.

