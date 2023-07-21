Over 60% of world now on social media; spend average of 2 hours 26 minutes per day across platforms!

Study reveals over 60 per cent of the world's population actively engaged on social media. India sees approximately one out of three individuals actively engaged on social media platforms.

A recent study reveals that approximately five billion people, slightly over 60 percent of the world's population, are active users of social media. This figure reflects a notable increase of 3.7 percent compared to the previous year, as reported in the quarterly analysis by digital advisory firm, Kepios.

The number of social network users is fast approaching the number of internet users, which stands at 5.19 billion, encompassing approximately 64.5 percent of the global population. However, significant variations exist among regions, with East and Central Africa having only one person out of 11 using social media.

In contrast, India, currently the world's most populous nation, sees approximately one out of three individuals actively engaged on social media platforms.

The study also indicates an increase in the average time spent on social media, reaching an average of 2 hours and 26 minutes per day for users worldwide. However, there are significant discrepancies across countries, with Brazilians leading the way, spending an average of 3 hours and 49 minutes on social media daily, while the Japanese spend less than an hour.

On average, users are active on seven different social media platforms. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has three of the most popular apps—WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook—under its umbrella. China's top three apps are WeChat, TikTok, and its local version, Douyin. Other popular social media platforms include Twitter, Messenger, and Telegram.

The increasing presence of people on social media platforms highlights the ever-growing significance of digital communication in today's interconnected world. As more individuals join social networks, their preferences, usage habits, and time spent on these platforms continue to shape the global digital landscape. The diverse social media preferences and patterns across regions reflect the ongoing evolution of how people interact, communicate, and share information in the modern age.