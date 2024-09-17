OnlyFans leads in revenue per employee, surpassing tech giants like Apple, Google, and Microsoft

When compared to the market heavyweights—Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Meta—OnlyFans' per-employee revenue is particularly remarkable. These tech giants dominate in terms of overall market capitalisation but employ thousands of workers, which significantly lowers their revenue-per-employee ratios.

In a surprising development, content-sharing platform OnlyFans has outpaced tech giants such as Apple, Google, and Microsoft in terms of revenue generated per employee. Despite its smaller overall revenue compared to these global tech companies, OnlyFans has proven remarkably efficient in driving revenue through its workforce.

For the financial year 2023, It is reportedly said that OnlyFans witnessed a staggering revenue of $1.3 billion. While this figure is only a fraction of the earnings of major tech firms, the platform's average revenue per employee stands at an impressive $31 million. In contrast, Microsoft's average revenue per employee was notably lower at $1.1 million, making it almost 28 times less than OnlyFans'.

Meanwhile, Craigslist, another privately held platform, continues to rank high in terms of per-employee revenue, despite a decline in overall revenue from its $1 billion peak in the late 2010s. With its relatively small workforce, Craigslist remains competitive in this metric.

While tech companies generate billions in revenue across vast teams, the leaner employee structure at companies like OnlyFans and Craigslist allows for a much higher revenue per employee.

