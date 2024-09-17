Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnlyFans leads in revenue per employee, surpassing tech giants like Apple, Google, and Microsoft

    When compared to the market heavyweights—Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Meta—OnlyFans' per-employee revenue is particularly remarkable. These tech giants dominate in terms of overall market capitalisation but employ thousands of workers, which significantly lowers their revenue-per-employee ratios.

    OnlyFans leads in revenue per employee, surpassing tech ggiants like Apple, Google, and Microsoft AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 12:32 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 12:34 PM IST

    In a surprising development, content-sharing platform OnlyFans has outpaced tech giants such as Apple, Google, and Microsoft in terms of revenue generated per employee. Despite its smaller overall revenue compared to these global tech companies, OnlyFans has proven remarkably efficient in driving revenue through its workforce.

    For the financial year 2023, It is reportedly said that OnlyFans witnessed a staggering revenue of $1.3 billion. While this figure is only a fraction of the earnings of major tech firms, the platform's average revenue per employee stands at an impressive $31 million. In contrast, Microsoft's average revenue per employee was notably lower at $1.1 million, making it almost 28 times less than OnlyFans'.

    No settlements in govt securities, Forex, money markets on September 18 - Here's why

    When compared to the market heavyweights—Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Meta—OnlyFans' per-employee revenue is particularly remarkable. These tech giants dominate in terms of overall market capitalisation but employ thousands of workers, which significantly lowers their revenue-per-employee ratios.

    Meanwhile, Craigslist, another privately held platform, continues to rank high in terms of per-employee revenue, despite a decline in overall revenue from its $1 billion peak in the late 2010s. With its relatively small workforce, Craigslist remains competitive in this metric.

    While tech companies generate billions in revenue across vast teams, the leaner employee structure at companies like OnlyFans and Craigslist allows for a much higher revenue per employee.

    PN Gadgil Jewellers shares surge 73% above IPO price in strong market debut

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024: Unveiling sale dates, deals and discounts gcw

    Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024: Unveiling sale dates, deals and discounts

    Apple iPhone 16 Pro demand disappoints, iPhone 16 Plus model surges gcw

    Apple iPhone 16 Pro demand disappoints, iPhone 16 Plus model surges

    Apple to roll out iOS 18 today in India: Which iPhones will get the update? Is your phone in the list? gcw

    Apple to roll out iOS 18 today in India: Which iPhones will get the update? Is your phone in the list?

    EXPLAINED how NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore will participate in the US election gcw

    EXPLAINED: How NASA’s astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore will participate in the US election

    Vivo T3 Ultra debuts in India with 50MP camera and 80W charging; Check features, price and more gcw

    Vivo T3 Ultra debuts in India with 50MP camera and 80W charging; Check features, price and more

    Recent Stories

    Kollam hit-and-run case: Dr Sreekutty, Ajmal regularly drank alcohol at rented house; more details emerge anr

    Kollam hit-and-run case: Dr Sreekutty, Ajmal regularly drank alcohol at rented house; more details emerge

    Atishi becomes Delhi's new CM; Know her net worth, income and more gcw

    Atishi becomes Delhi's new CM; Know her net worth, income and more

    Atishi becomes Delhi's new CM; Know her net worth, income and more gcw

    Atishi becomes Delhi's new CM; Know her net worth, income and more

    [PHOTOS] Pooja Hegde stuns on the SIIMA 2024 red carpet with her breathtaking looks RTM

    [PHOTOS] Pooja Hegde stuns on the SIIMA 2024 red carpet with her breathtaking looks

    There is NO money now....', Masaba Gupta REVEALS she didn't have money to pay cook during covid ATG

    'There is NO money now....', Masaba Gupta REVEALS she didn't have money to pay cook during covid

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon