    Netflix begins beta testing video games streaming service on TVs in certain countries

    Netflix is going slow and careful with the process, and will be testing two games during the initial phase which include “Oxenfree” from Night School Studio and “Molehew’s Mining Adventure”.
     

    First Published Aug 15, 2023, 6:41 PM IST

    Netflix is known for its on-demand streaming of films and television shows, but it seems that the Los Gatos-based company is branching out into new markets. This isn't surprising given that the platform has recently made headlines for a number of experiments, including a focus on K-drama and anime, testing out mobile games, and its infamous ban on password sharing.

    For the "limited" number of TV customers in Canada and the UK, it will now test games on computers and TVs in addition to mobile devices. The second stage of the strategy include testing video games on Mac and Windows PCs via compatible browsers on Netflix.com.

    Netflix is taking its time and is being cautious throughout the process. During the first stage, two games—"Oxenfree" from Night School Studio and "Molehew's Mining Adventure"—will be tested.

    Speaking of TV, Netflix Games are available on a few channels, including Walmart ONN, LG TVs, Nvidia Shield TV, Roku devices and TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, and LG TVs. This list still does not include Apple TV, maybe because Apple produces its own video games. Netflix gave no justification. For the time being, it is only a supposition.

    Additionally, Netflix just revealed that the controller it will be releasing is nothing more than your phone, on which you may be reading this. Without incurring additional costs, the controller could be your phone. Those who would rather play Netflix Games on their Windows and Mac computers enjoy the convenience of a keyboard and mouse.

    Because Netflix Games is still in its infancy, there may be a few unforeseen issues in the performance. According to Netflix VP of Games Mike Verdu, Netflix doesn't envision itself competing with the likes of PlayStation or Xbox. It has a whole distinct business structure.

