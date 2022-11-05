Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Netflix ad-supported basic plan rolled out; Know cost, availability, other details

    Just like the other Netflix subscription plans, Basic with Ads subscribers will also have option to change or cancel the plan anytime they want. 'Basic with Ads' plan will allow you to watch Netflix in 720P HD on compatible screens, with ads in-between.
     

    First Published Nov 5, 2022, 10:50 AM IST

    Netflix has begun releasing its highly anticipated and cost-effective "Netflix Basic with Ads" subscription after announcing it earlier this year. Currently, the plan is only available in the following nations: Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, United Kingdom, and United States. It is not scheduled to be made available in India.

    Despite the fact that Netflix already provides the Rs 179 mobile plan in India, it's possible that the plan may ultimately be made available there as well. 

    For those who don't know, Basic with Ads is Netflix's first ever inexpensive ad-supported streaming package priced at $6.99 per month, or around Rs 500. It will be distinct from the current Basic plan and have no impact on the other ad-free plans that are already in place.

    Just like the other Netflix subscription plans, Basic with Ads subscribers will also have the option to change or cancel the plan anytime they want.  You may stream Netflix in 720P HD on compatible screens with the Basic with Ads package. Additionally, customers will get unrestricted access to Netflix games.

    Netflix’s Basic with Ads will have 15 to 30 seconds long ads playing before and during shows and films. 

    According to Netflix, the Basic with Ads plan has "licence restrictions" that prevent consumers from seeing certain TV series and films." While you browse, these books will have a lock icon. Additionally, Netflix has stated that customers may anticipate "an average of around 4 minutes of advertisements every hour, "depending on the material you are watching, and the length may change.

    According to the firm, "Basic with Advertising also represents an intriguing opportunity for advertisers - the potential to reach a varied audience, including younger viewers who are increasingly quitting linear TV, in a premium setting with a seamless, high-resolution adverts experience."

