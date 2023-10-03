Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Need to update my avatar': Mark Zuckerberg shares selfie with bruises on his face; See post

    Mark Zuckerberg has shared a selfie on Instagram which shows his face swollen and marked by multiple bruises under the eyes and on the nose. Explaining how he was injured, the Meta CEO wrote that it happened when sparring -- a training common in combat sports -- got out of hand.
     

    Need to update my avatar Mark Zuckerberg shares selfie with bruises on his face See post avv
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 3, 2023, 7:02 PM IST

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to Instagram and shared a selfie which shows a swollen face with multiple bruises under the eyes and on the nose. Explaining how he was injured, the Meta CEO wrote that it happened when sparring -- a training common in combat sports -- got out of hand.

    Explaining his injury, Mark wrote in the caption, “Sparring got a little out of hand. May need to update my avatar.” 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

    The reason behind Mark Zuckerberg’s fatal bruises and injuries is martial arts. The Meta CEO was left with bruises and injuries while practicing combat sports such as MMA and jiu-jitsu.  He began practicing martial arts since COVID-19 began in 2020. Mark Zuckerberg took classes to learn MMA and jiu-jitsu.

    However, it seems that the constant practice has taken a toll on the 39-year-old. His latest Instagram post reveals a swollen face, with multiple bruises under the eyes and on the nose. Recently, Mark Zuckerberg also challenged Elon Musk for a one-on-one combat sports fight.

    Lex Fridman, Mark Zuckerberg’s training partner in jiu-jitsu has shared multiple photos and videos of the billionaire showcasing the journey to the audiences. Mark Zuckerberg revealed that he may need to update his avatar after the recent injuries. This could mean that the Meta CEO will take some time off his combat sports practice session. 

    Meanwhile, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal, Mark Zuckerberg will soon initiate a $14 per month subscription fee for Instagram users. This comes as the EU has passed stricter data privacy laws which Meta and many other social media companies will have to comply with the laws to continue their operations in the European Union.

    The stricter laws prohibit Meta from using users’ data for personalized ads which will eventually affect the operations of social media apps. Instagram could introduce a monthly subscription fee for every user in the EU to viably continue its operations in the Eurozone.

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2023, 7:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    OnePlus 11R Solar Red 5G to launch in India on THIS date Check specs other details gcw

    OnePlus 11R Solar Red 5G to launch in India on THIS date; Check specs, other details

    Did you know Elon Musk interned at Rocket Science before founding SpaceX gcw

    Did you know Elon Musk interned at Rocket Science before founding SpaceX?

    iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Who won the drop test WATCH gcw

    iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Who won the drop test? (WATCH)

    Made by Google Event 2023 When where to watch event LIVE What to expect gcw

    Made by Google Event 2023: When, where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

    OnePlus Open foldable smartphone first look video OUT gcw

    OnePlus Open foldable smartphone's first look video OUT

    Recent Stories

    Viral video Jaipur man dressed in Money Heist costume showers money in air avv

    Viral video: Jaipur man dressed in 'Money Heist' costume showers money in air

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Stellar lineup of cricket commentators announced by Star Sports and ICC for the mega event osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Stellar lineup of cricket commentators announced by Star Sports and ICC for the mega event

    Asian Games 2023: Javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra aims to defend gold as rival Arshad Nadeem withdraws snt

    Asian Games 2023: Javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra aims to defend gold as rival Arshad Nadeem withdraws

    Namratamalla BOLD pictures: 7 times the Bhojpuri actress raised temperatures RKK

    Namratamalla BOLD pictures: 7 times the Bhojpuri actress raised temperatures

    ODI World Cup 2023 trophy makes pit stop at Statue of Unity ahead of opening clash in Ahmedabad; see pics snt

    ODI World Cup 2023 trophy makes pit stop at Statue of Unity ahead of opening clash in Ahmedabad; see pics

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon