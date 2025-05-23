Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast, has become the world's eighth-youngest billionaire at 27. His journey from quirky gaming videos to a billion-dollar empire involves creative content, massive giveaways, and impactful philanthropy.

Jimmy Donaldson, better known to millions of fans worldwide as MrBeast, has officially joined the billionaire club. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 27-year-old YouTuber now boasts a net worth of $1 billion — making him the eighth-youngest billionaire in the world and the only one under 30 to achieve the feat without inheriting a fortune.

MrBeast's meteoric rise is a story of creativity, relentless experimentation, and viral generosity. His journey began as a teenager in North Carolina, posting gaming clips and quirky videos to a small online audience. His first major breakout came in 2017 with the video "I Counted to 100,000", which took 44 hours to film and has since racked up over 31 million views.

From those humble beginnings, Donaldson evolved into one of the most influential figures in digital media. In 2024, he topped the Forbes Top Creators list, with legal documents revealing he earned $223 million in 2023 alone, and is projected to reach $700 million in earnings this year.

Building a media empire

MrBeast's success extends far beyond YouTube. He's the force behind Beast Burger, a delivery-only fast food chain that once pulled in over $2.3 million monthly. Although he eventually distanced himself from the venture due to quality control issues, his other brand, Feastables, a chocolate bar company, saw over $10 million in early sales.

He has also co-founded Juice Funds, a $2 million initiative supporting emerging creators, and made strategic moves in the crypto and NFT space with investments in Bitcoin, CryptoPunks, and platforms like Coinbase and XCAD Network.

His production model is reinvestment-driven: nearly every dollar earned is poured back into crafting larger, more elaborate videos — from extreme challenges to philanthropy on a massive scale.

Giving back, one video at a time

Donaldson's charitable work is as prolific as his content. Through Beast Philanthropy, his nonprofit organization, he has orchestrated donations of over 100 cars, funded eye surgeries for 1,000 people, and distributed millions of dollars in giveaways.

Despite some criticism — including backlash over his medical philanthropy — MrBeast has remained steadfast in his mission. "I promise to give away all my money before I die. Every single penny," he said in response to the debate. That sentiment echoes his 2019 declaration: "Make a bunch of money, and then give it all away while doing as much good as possible."

From small screen to global stage

Donaldson's influence has grown far beyond the US. His videos are now dubbed in over 10 languages, attracting a massive international fanbase. In June 2024, MrBeast's main channel officially became the most-subscribed on YouTube.

Despite dropping out of college in 2016 with fewer than 30,000 subscribers, MrBeast has since turned unconventional content — like watching paint dry or using 100 megaphones to break glass — into a billion-dollar brand.