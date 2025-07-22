Microsoft has issued a warning to its business clients regarding active attacks exploiting vulnerabilities in on-premises SharePoint Servers. The vulnerability affects SharePoint 2010 and 2013 editions.

Microsoft has warned its business clients about serious security threats that could have an immediate impact on their server systems. The threat is linked to the SharePoint servers running via Microsoft across its enterprise customers. This platform allows businesses to share documents across their network, leaving them exposed might put the business and government authorities at serious danger.

The Microsoft advisory, which was shared on July 19, 2025, provides a thorough explanation of the problem and how to close the vulnerabilities brought about by the assault threats.

The so-called “zero-day” exploit, which targets a previously unknown flaw, has affected tens of thousands of on-premise SharePoint servers, prompting urgent security alerts and investigations in multiple countries.

What is SharePoint?

Microsoft SharePoint, according to TechTarget, is a platform for document management and collaboration that aids businesses in managing, controlling, and working with records, documents, reports, and other content that is essential to their operations.

Since its launch in 2001, SharePoint, a Microsoft web-based platform, has enabled businesses to store and arrange any type of information and material, including documents, photos, videos, news, links, data lists, web pages, and tasks. SharePoint's corporate management and collaboration features have helped not just organisations but also individual departments inside them by streamlining processes and boosting output.

Here's What Microsoft Said

"Microsoft is aware of active attacks targeting on-premises SharePoint Server customers by exploiting vulnerabilities partially addressed by the July Security Update," the firm said in its risk bulletin.

Those who use the cloud version of SharePoint are safe from any potential accidents, and it appears that the server-side security risk is restricted to SharePoint customers. According to reports, Microsoft is concerned about the active nature of the assaults that were referred to be zero-day earlier this week. This indicates that they were not aware of the potential consequences of these vulnerabilities or who could already be impacted by them.

According to Palo Alto Networks' Threat Intelligence for Unit 42, "on-premise SharePoint deployments—particularly within government, schools, healthcare, including hospitals, and large enterprise companies—are at immediate risk, while cloud environments remain unaffected."

According to Microsoft's own assessment, the vulnerability affects the 2010 and 2013 editions of SharePoint Server. "To mitigate the vulnerability, customers using SharePoint Subscription Edition should apply the security update provided in CVE-2025-53771 immediately," the statement continues.

Microsoft Releases Security Patch

Microsoft has released a security patch for SharePoint Subscription Edition and SharePoint 2019, following active exploitation of a critical vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2025-53770, in on-premises servers. The tech giant confirmed the flaw is currently being targeted in the wild and is urging customers to apply the update immediately.

Scroll to load tweet…

“We are actively working on updates for SharePoint 2016 and 2019,” Microsoft added, indicating those versions remain unpatched for now. The company has also provided detection guidance and mitigation steps for defenders, available through its official blog.