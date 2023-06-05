Microsoft 365 down! Users unable to access Outlook app; netizens react

"We're investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web," Microsoft tweeted. Microsoft services have faced at least three outages since the beginning of the year.

Microsoft Corp's product suite that includes Word and Excel is down for more than 15,000 users on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

"We're investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web," Microsoft tweeted. "We're investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web. Further details can be found under EX571516 in the admin center," the company said.

Microsoft Outlook, which is utilised by millions of these businesses to maintain smooth working, has been experiencing outages.

