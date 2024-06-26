Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    SHOCKING! Kerala businessman loses Rs 7.55 crores after falling for online investment scam

    A businessman from Cherthala, Kerala, lost Rs 7.55 crores in an elaborate online investment scam. The police are investigating the case and have issued warnings to the public to be cautious of such fraudulent schemes.

    Kerala businessman loses Rs 7.55 crores after falling for online investment scam gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 26, 2024, 2:12 PM IST

    In India, the number of incidences of internet investment frauds is increasing. Many people have lost thousands and crores in these scams over the last few months in the hopes of receiving large returns on their investments. A businessman from Cherthala lost Rs 7.55 crores over the course of two months while engaging in an intricate online share trading investment scam. While incidents are being reported from all across the country, this is reportedly one of the biggest online financial scams in Kerala.

    Similar to other incidents involving internet investment scams, the victim in this instance was also tricked into making an investment by con artists he communicated with online. According to The Hindu, the con artists presented themselves as representatives of reputable financial companies, like Invesco Capital and Goldman Sachs, and gave him a fantastic chance to engage in an ostensibly profitable share trading plan with guarantees of large returns.

    The businessman fell for their alluring promises and began investing as instructed, having been persuaded by their polished appearance and the prospect of substantial gains. Following the initial deposit, the victim allegedly received a fake statement from the scammers claiming that his internal equity account had amassed an incredible Rs 39,72,85,929, including the returns on his investments. The businessman was then convinced to extend his investment to Rs 15 crores in order to further improve his earnings, buoyed by this apparent success.

    But when the businessman chose not to invest the extra sum, things changed. Immediately after the victim said that she wouldn't be investing any more, the con artists' tone abruptly shifted. They made him feel anxious and frightened by telling him that his internal equity account had been stopped. The con artists even threatened the victim with legal action if he did not give in to their demands for an additional Rs 2 crores in order to unfreeze the account and withdraw his money.

    Later, after realising he had been tricked, the victim went to the police. The police have warned the public to be on the lookout for similar internet frauds and are currently conducting an investigation into the matter. The authorities are advising people to shop around carefully before committing any money online.

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2024, 2:12 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Google reveals made by google event date pixel 9 series pixel watch 3 expected watch official teaser gcw

    Google REVEALS 'Made by Google' event date; Pixel 9 series, Pixel Watch 3 expected | WATCH official teaser

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Event CONFIRMED for July 10; Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Ring expected gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Event CONFIRMED for July 10; Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Ring expected

    iPhone 16 series: Apple to revamp design, feature vertical cameras; Pro models may get dedicated shutter button gcw

    iPhone 16 series: Apple to revamp design, feature vertical cameras; Pro models may get shutter button

    Realme GT 6 vs Poco F6: Which is a better smartphone for YOU? gcw

    Realme GT 6 vs Poco F6: Which is a better smartphone for YOU?

    Update your phone in 10 days or stop using them: US government to Google Pixel users gcw

    Update your phone in 10 days or stop using them: US government to Google Pixel users

    Recent Stories

    NEET scam: Culprits planned Rs 300 crore profit through paper leaks; report vkp

    NEET scam: Culprits planned Rs 300 crore profit through paper leaks; report

    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla criticizes Indira Gandhi's Emergency decision on historic anniversary AJR

    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla criticizes Indira Gandhi's Emergency decision on historic anniversary

    Abraham Lincoln's wax sculpture melts as temperatures soar in US; see viral photos and video (WATCH) snt

    Abraham Lincoln's wax sculpture melts as temperatures soar in US; see viral photos and video (WATCH)

    THIS restaurant in Bengaluru fined Rs 7000 for failing to provide hot dosa anr

    THIS restaurant in Bengaluru fined Rs 7,000 for failing to provide hot dosa

    Google reveals made by google event date pixel 9 series pixel watch 3 expected watch official teaser gcw

    Google REVEALS 'Made by Google' event date; Pixel 9 series, Pixel Watch 3 expected | WATCH official teaser

    Recent Videos

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon