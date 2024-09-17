Jio DOWN! Several users report network outage across country

Numerous social media users are currently complaining about problems with Jio's cell network. Numerous consumers complained that Jio's services were unavailable for several hours, mostly in Mumbai. An outage tracking software called Downdetector verified the impact. Some users claim that there is a fire at the IDC data centre, which is the reason why the networks are down. Nevertheless, the corporation has not released an official comment either the fire event or the downtime.

More than 10,000 complaints were filed on Downdetector in less than an hour. Twenty percent of consumers experienced problems with mobile internet, fourteen percent reported Jio Fibre troubles, and sixty-seven percent of users reported no signal.



